How Texas CB Malik Muhammad Compares to Other NFL Draft Prospects

The 2026 NFL draft is full of promising Day 2 cornerbacks, and Malik Muhammad is right in the middle of the mix. He declared for the NFL draft as a junior, coming off an All-SEC campaign.

As a young corner with length and an aggressive playing style, Muhammad could be a mid-round find for an organization willing to bet on his talent.

Will the long-time Texas starter join former Longhorns Jahdae Barren and Brandon Jones as top-100 picks, and could he be a Day 2 gem for an NFL team?

How Does Malik Muhammad Compare to Other CB Prospects?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Muhammad made his impact as soon as he set foot in Austin. He played 479 defensive snaps as a freshman and started both postseason games. He didn’t allow a single touchdown all season until the loss to Washington in the College Football Playoff.

Over the following two seasons, Muhammad started 27 games and became a staple of the Longhorns’ defense. He recorded eight passes defended in coverage during a strong sophomore season and delivered upon his preseason All-SEC recognition, ending his junior year with all-conference honors.

During his Longhorns career, the star cornerback recorded 97 tackles (3.5 for a loss), one sack, three interceptions and 16 passes defended. He recorded two picks against Oklahoma in 2025.

While Muhammad is a willing tackler, averaging 12.5 defensive stops over the last two seasons and doesn’t mind being physical in coverage, he is prone to missed tackles. However, he has the play strength and positional versatility to play both inside and outside as a cornerback

“I mean, someone with a high IQ, technical, know the game within the game, know the insides and outs, can communicate very well and then just bringing a skill set to be able to play inside and out at a high value coming into the league,” Muhammad said to Dallas Cowboys media member Tommy Yarrish at the Senior Bowl about what he has shown NFL teams.

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) runs after a catch as Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Muhammad is on the younger side of cornerback prospects, though he is on the older end for players in his class. He declared for the 2026 NFL draft after just three seasons with Texas and will turn 22 in September, shortly after the season kicks off.

Paired with his experience and above-average size (measured 5’11 7/8” at the Senior Bowl), Muhammad is an interesting prospect for organizations adding defensive back talent in the middle rounds.

He will likely fit in as an outside corner with some versatility, though he primarily lined up outside at Texas. He also projects to be a better zone-coverage defender than a man corner.

Cornerback prospects like Keith Abney II (Arizona State), Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) and Keionte Scott (Miami, FL) are potential Day 2 picks who could go ahead of Muhammad, who projects as a solid, technical corner with limited athletic upside.

Rather, Muhammad could slide to the third round, contending with cornerback prospects like Julian Neal (Arkansas), Chris Johnson (San Diego State), Devin Moore (Florida) and Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State), among others, to be a top-10 cornerback and a top-100 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Malik Muhammad’s NFL Draft Projection

Muhammad reportedly stood out at the Senior Bowl and met jointly with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, two intriguing fits for the young cornerback. He will have a chance again to cement his status as a top-100 pick at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Currently ranking 12th among cornerbacks and 87th overall, according to the 2026 Consensus Big Board, Muhammad is on the bubble. He landed outside of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s top-10 cornerbacks on his big board

However, some publications project him into the triple-digit range, including PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, who currently lists Muhammad as the No. 16 cornerback and No. 112 prospect.

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter mocked Muhammad to the Carolina Panthers at No. 83 in a recent third-round mock draft. Other potential fits for Muhammad include the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers, teams looking for a reliable No. 2 on the outside.