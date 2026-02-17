Two Longhorns Selected in Newest 3-Round Mock Draft

The NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Seven Texas Longhorns players recently received invites to this year's combine, meaning they are likely to hear their names called this year.

However, according to the newest three-round mock from NFL.com's Chad Reuter, only two Longhorns will be taken in the first two days of the draft.

Anthony Hill Jr - Pick 59 - Minnesota Vikings

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. is a hyper athletic linebacker who took over starting duties at Texas as a freshman.

Hill racked up 249 tackles, 17 sacks and 11 forced turnovers over 40 games and 32 starts with Texas, meaning he has a multi-season track record of production against the highest level of competition.

Hill is a rangy defender who split his time at Texas between the MIKE and WILL positions. Hill's biggest strengths come as a free-ranging downhill playmaker, attacking pullers and bringing down ballcarriers.

Hill is inconsistent in pass coverage, posting a coverage grade of 66.2 last season, but has room to grow due to his fast-twitch ability.

The biggest question mark for Hill ahead of last season was his tackling, however he answered soundly in 2025, improving his tackling grade from 65.9 to 88.8.

Hill would be a weapon for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and fit like a glove in his scheme. Hill's athletic profile and multi-role versatility would be perfect for the positionless, blitz-heavy defense that the Vikings utilize.

Malik Muhammad - Pick 83 - Carolina Panthers

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad is a fluid and discipline cover-corner who also began starting games as a freshman.

Muhammad finished his burnt orange career with 91 tackles, 3 interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

Muhammad is an outside-only quarter who spent the majority of his career patrolling the deep fourth and third in former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski's zone coverage scheme.

Muhammad excelled in that role but his skill as a man-to-man defender remains to be seen. He has shown flashes of physicality both in press and as a tackler, so teams may feel they can mold his footwork to shadow players across the field.

His tackling form was inconsistent as a Longhorn however he was a willing tackler, especially for a full-time outside corner.

The Panthers run man coverage at the lowest rate in the league, according to Sharp Football Analysis, so Muhammad would be a scheme-fit.

Carolina already employs two excellent outside corners in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson and saw flashes from undrafted rookie Corey Thornton, so Muhammad would be slotting into a backup role for them.