How Texas DB Michael Taaffe Impressed Scouts at NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe entered the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis looking to make his mark with scouts.

And after taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, it appears he has done just that.

After displaying his personality during media sessions on Thursday, Taaffe surprised some people with an impressive 40-yard dash time that might have been better than some expected.

Michael Taaffe's 40-Yard Dash

Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taaffe did not enter this draft cycle as a safety known for his speed, but he certainly silenced a few doubts in that regard during the 40-yard dash.

Taaffe finished with a solid time of 4.50, which was faster than multiple other safety and cornerback prospects.

Take a look:

It will be interesting to see if Taaffe sticks with this 40-yard time or if he plans to run it again during Texas' Pro Day. Either way, it was a nice day for the Austin native.

NFL Network analyst Charles Davis certainly came away impressed with Taaffe after drills on Friday.

"Made himself a player, didn't he?" Davis said. "Because, remember, coming out of high school, didn't have a heck of a lot of offers. Gambled on himself, went (to Texas) as a walk-on, turned into a heck of a scholarship player, and had a wonderful day, not just in the field drills, but in running."

Davis admitted that Taaffe will likely be very pleased with his 40-yard time.

"If you told Michael Taaffe (his 40-yard time) before this began, he would have taken it. And then when you watch him play ... he knows how to find the football, knows how to catch it."

Michael Taaffe Looked Smooth During Ball Skill Drills

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe leads the team on to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taaffe finished his Texas career with seven interceptions and showed off those ball skills after running the 40.

He looked smooth as a runner while displaying strong hands and not being over reliant on catching the ball with his chest.

And the best part? Zero drops.

Take a look:

Despite a solid showing on Friday, Taaffe will have to wait a few days during the NFL Draft if he wants to hear his name called, as he is headed toward being a Day 3 pick.

But for a former walk-on, that's certainly an impressive accomplishment. Even if Taaffe isn't drafted, it seems that he's done enough to earn a potential undrafted deal, which would allow him a chance at carving out a roster spot during training camp and preseason.

Time will tell how things work out for the fan-favorite Longhorn.