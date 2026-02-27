Michael Taaffe Reflects on Walk-On Journey With Texas Longhorns at NFL Combine

From walk-on to All-American, Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe’s story is one of resilience.

Coming from Austin, Texas, and attending Westlake High School, a young Taaffe dreamed of being a Longhorn. Taaffe turned down opportunities at other programs like Rice to become a fifth-generation Texas student.

After accepting a walk-on spot, Taaffe gave his all and elevated his game, eventually becoming a two-time All-American. He reflected on his journey while attending the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with his college career behind him.

Michael Taaffe Reflects on Journey With Texas at NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Talking about his path as a walk-on, Taaffe said he believed it shaped him because he had to fight at every step. “You learn how to do it, in my belief, the right way, where nothing is given to you — you have to earn everything,” Taaffe said at the NFL combine.

Coming out of high school, Taaffe was off the radar for most college football programs. He helped lead Westlake, a renowned football powerhouse, to back-to-back state championship titles, but his options were limited as a recruit.

Taaffe joined as a walk-on and redshirted his freshman season, but he saw some action on defense and special teams in his second season. This also marked an important milestone in his journey, as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian offered Taaffe a scholarship in December ahead of the 2022 Alamo Bowl.

“I want to leave an impact on Texas and try and give everything I have to the University of Texas, the great state of Texas, because Texas gave so much to me,” Taaffe said at the NFL combine. “I wanted to be a legend on The Forty Acres, and I hope I did that.”

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates with the golden hat after the Longhorns defeat the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taaffe started nine games for Texas during their College Football Playoff run in 2023 and became a full-time starter in 2024. He earned All-American recognition for his redshirt junior season and delivered an encore with a first-team All-SEC and All-American campaign in 2025.

He finished his Longhorns career with 222 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defended and one forced fumble. He was named a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy in 2025 — given to the nation's most outstanding walk-on — after spending the last two seasons in the running.

For Taaffe, though, the journey was not just about what he achieved on the field but what he did off of it. He won the Wuerffel Trophy in 2025, given to the college football player “who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field,” according to their website.

Taaffe helped raise nearly $60,000 through his Tackle Fentanyl campaign, which fundraised in partnership with the organization Texas Against Fentanyl. He also helped raise more than $100,000 for the Texas Flood Relief Foundation in a partnership with P. Terry’s Burger Stand.

Throughout his football career, Taaffe has delivered two high school championships, earned various recognition for his play on the field and taken care of the people in his backyard, giving back to his state in the process.

Has Michael Taaffe Met With Any Teams at the NFL Combine?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) leads the team onto the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taaffe shared that he has met formally with several teams at the NFL combine, including the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

He shared that former Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba is one of his “best friends” and that the two remain in contact through his rookie season in the NFL in 2025, along with Jahdae Barron.

“The three of us, the bond that we have, it’s been incredible,” Taaffe said. “They’ve done so much for me, and I can’t say how grateful I am for them because it’s truly ouy of love. If I got the opportunity to go play with one of them, that would be truly out of love.”

Taaffe met with both players’ teams, with Mukuba playing for Philadelphia and Barron playing for Denver. With Taaffe's experience playing in a defensive back room with both players, the fit would be seamless, given an established connection and history of communication.