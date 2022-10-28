How Texas Game Tickets are Doing During Bye Week

The Texas Longhorns are off this week. But ticket prices for their future games are still moving. But those 12 Championship Game tickets? Well, they may not be worth tracking at this point.

Tickets for TCU

In a couple of weeks the Texas Longhorns will be at the TCU Horned Frogs, and if the Horned Frogs are still undefeated, that could be a pricey ticket, per SI Tickets.

Right now the lowest priced ticket is an upper-level seat in Section 112 in row 23 for $146 per seat.

If money is no object, well, then you can get a great seat in Lower Section 2 in row 18 for the low, low price of $1,470. That’s not a typo.

The Big 12 Championship Game

Remember when everyone was talking about a two-loss Texas team going to the Big 12 Championship game and, perhaps, beyond? Well, that Oklahoma State loss means those future ticket prices took a hit.

Before the OSU game, the Longhorns were riding a three-game winning streak, Texas’ future ticket prices for the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium were surging. An upper-level seat is now $56, a lower-level end zone seat is now $48 and a lower-level sideline seat is now $80.

Now? Well, the prices actually haven’t dropped THAT much, which is perhaps a reflection that the Longhorns are still, mathematically in the race. An upper-level seat is now $50, a lower-level end zone seat is now $43 and a lower-level sideline seat is now $72.

The Longhorns, incredibly, have the highest futures price of any Big 12 team going into this weekend.

The College Football Playoff

Texas is basically out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end-zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

The highest futures price right now belongs to Ohio State, which is $250 for a lower-level end-zone seat.

