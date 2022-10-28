Skip to main content

How Texas Game Tickets are Doing During Bye Week

The Texas Longhorns have some big games coming up and the prices are fluctuating in advance.

The Texas Longhorns are off this week. But ticket prices for their future games are still moving. But those 12 Championship Game tickets? Well, they may not be worth tracking at this point.

Tickets for TCU

In a couple of weeks the Texas Longhorns will be at the TCU Horned Frogs, and if the Horned Frogs are still undefeated, that could be a pricey ticket, per SI Tickets.

Right now the lowest priced ticket is an upper-level seat in Section 112 in row 23 for $146 per seat.

If money is no object, well, then you can get a great seat in Lower Section 2 in row 18 for the low, low price of $1,470. That’s not a typo.

The Big 12 Championship Game

Remember when everyone was talking about a two-loss Texas team going to the Big 12 Championship game and, perhaps, beyond? Well, that Oklahoma State loss means those future ticket prices took a hit.

Before the OSU game, the Longhorns were riding a three-game winning streak, Texas’ future ticket prices for the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium were surging. An upper-level seat is now $56, a lower-level end zone seat is now $48 and a lower-level sideline seat is now $80.

Now? Well, the prices actually haven’t dropped THAT much, which is perhaps a reflection that the Longhorns are still, mathematically in the race. An upper-level seat is now $50, a lower-level end zone seat is now $43 and a lower-level sideline seat is now $72.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Collin Clay (93) hots Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) after a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Longhorns
Play
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 9 Game Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

Manning Expected to Enroll at UT in January

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Sam Ehlinger
Play
Football

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Was 'Always Preparing' To Be Named Colts Starting QB

Sam Ehlinger detailed his approach as a backup quarterback and how he stayed prepared to be named starter.

By Connor Zimmerlee

The Longhorns, incredibly, have the highest futures price of any Big 12 team going into this weekend.

The College Football Playoff

Texas is basically out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end-zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

The highest futures price right now belongs to Ohio State, which is $250 for a lower-level end-zone seat.

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Collin Clay (93) hots Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) after a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Longhorns
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 9 Game Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Manning Expected to Enroll at UT in January

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Sam Ehlinger
Football

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Was 'Always Preparing' To Be Named Colts Starting QB

Sam Ehlinger detailed his approach as a backup quarterback and how he stayed prepared to be named starter.

By Connor Zimmerlee
marcus carr
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Hoops Ranking Revealed for USA Today Coaches Poll

The Texas Longhorns seem to have found a sweet spot in the rankings ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Confident in Big 12 Title Chances: 'We Mow Our Own Lawn'

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows not all hope is lost for his team's chances at an appearance in the Big 12 title game.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian 'Not Concerned', Says Longhorns Are A 'Work In Progress'

Steve Sarkisian discussed the state of the Longhorns entering the bye week and how far they've come.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19280882
Football

'No Excuses': Texas QB Quinn Ewers Looks For Better Results Following Bye Week

Quinn Ewers looked human in a loss to Oklahoma State.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19289059
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Explodes in Upset Win over Los Angeles Chargers

Marquise Goodwin has his first breakout game of the 2022 NFL season Sunday.

By Adam Glick