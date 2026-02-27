How Texas Longhorns Performed on Day 1 of NFL Combine Drills

Thursday marked the first day of drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, as defensive linemen and linebackers looking to establish themselves among this year’s top prospects in Indianapolis.

Among the field were two former Texas Longhorns, linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore.

As Hill and Moore look to separate themselves ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, here is how they performed on the first day of the combine.

Anthony Hill Jr.

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Hill had a productive day at the combine, running a 4.51 40-yard dash, recording a 37-inch vertical, and tallying a broad jump of 10 feet and five inches.

Hill’s 40-yard dash time was the fifth fastest among linebackers and EDGE’s at the combine, with the top time going to star Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. Reese recorded a time of 4.46 seconds to beat out the rest of the combine's prospects.

The former Texas linebacker was ranked 16th among prospects with his 37-inch vertical, falling behind Longhorn teammate Trey Moore.

Finally, Hill came in tied with the fifth-best broad jump among combine invites. With an expectation to be drafted in the first or second round of the 2026 NFL draft, Hill’s performance demonstrated some of his athletic advantages.

Trey Moore

Texas defensive lineman Trey Moore runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moore ranked ninth among linebackers and EDGE’s with a 4.54 40-yard dash on the first day of the NFL combine. Joining Hill within the top 10 prospects ranked in the 40-yard dash, Moore is looking to raise his draft stock.

Moore also ranked 12th among prospects with a 38.50-inch vertical. His vertical tied Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, one of the top linebackers in the 2026 class.

Moore’s broad jump came in at 10 feet, ranking 19th among the combine’s linebacker and EDGE prospects. According to Moore’s draft profile, he is ranked 6.13 on an eight-point scale, labeled as a good backup with potential to develop into a starter.

According to that same profile, Moore ranks 14th overall among linebacker prospects, as he looks to join Hill as a Texas linebacker selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Day 2 of the combine will see defensive backs and tight ends take the field, where tight end Jack Endries and defensive backs Jaylon Guilbeau, Malik Muhammad and Michael Taaffe will showcase their skills.

The second day of the combine is set to start at 3 ET and will air on NFL Network where more Texas Longhorns look to showcase their skills to the NFL.