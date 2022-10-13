How Texas' Winning Streak is Impacting Ticket Prices

The return of quarterback Quinn Ewers helped fuel one of the most lopsided games in the Red River Showdown, with Texas winning, 49-0.

The Longhorns returned to Austin with that golden Stetson hat. They also host Iowa State on Saturday at 11 a.m. The good news for fans is that the winning streak hasn’t locked them out of getting inexpensive seats for Saturday’s game. But, the recent winning streak is sending the futures prices for the Big 12 Championship Game — should Texas get there — into the upper end of the conference.

Tickets for Iowa State

Even though the Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak, SI Tickets has relatively inexpensive seats to be had for Saturday’s game with the Cyclones. Upper-end zone seats are going as low as $27. Many upper-level seats are going for under $40. Field-level seats on the sideline are ranging from $53 to $328, with the highest range being four rows from the field.

The Big 12 Championship Game

A few weeks ago, after Texas’ loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener, there were few talking about the Longhorns going to Arlington for the Big 12 title game. Now? Well, the Longhorns are in the mix, and ticket prices are going up.

After the Texas Tech loss, reservation prices for a lower-level sideline seat was $15, per SI.com. Since then? The price has doubled to $31, the result of Texas’ two-game winning streak in league play.

However, Texas doesn’t have the highest reservation price right now. In fact, it’s fourth. Oklahoma State ($68), Kansas State ($51), and TCU (48) are all ahead of Texas. That makes sense given that those three teams are undefeated in Big 12 play. However, OSU and TCU play each other on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff

Texas has two losses already this season, so its chances of making the Playoff are remote. That’s reflected in its futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end-zone seat will cost you $15. Compare that to Alabama, which is undefeated and facing Tennessee this weekend. The cost for an Alabama fan for the same seat in the championship game would be $238, while the Tennessee fan would pay $25.

The price could be seen as who the market believes are true contenders. Ohio State’s price, for instance, is $248 for the same ticket. Michigan, which made the playoff last year, has a $47 price tag.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.