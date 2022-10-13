Skip to main content

How Texas' Winning Streak is Impacting Ticket Prices

The Texas Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak and that means an uptick in some tickets but opportunities for Saturday's game.

The return of quarterback Quinn Ewers helped fuel one of the most lopsided games in the Red River Showdown, with Texas winning, 49-0.

The Longhorns returned to Austin with that golden Stetson hat. They also host Iowa State on Saturday at 11 a.m. The good news for fans is that the winning streak hasn’t locked them out of getting inexpensive seats for Saturday’s game. But, the recent winning streak is sending the futures prices for the Big 12 Championship Game — should Texas get there — into the upper end of the conference.

Tickets for Iowa State

Even though the Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak, SI Tickets has relatively inexpensive seats to be had for Saturday’s game with the Cyclones. Upper-end zone seats are going as low as $27. Many upper-level seats are going for under $40. Field-level seats on the sideline are ranging from $53 to $328, with the highest range being four rows from the field.

The Big 12 Championship Game

A few weeks ago, after Texas’ loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener, there were few talking about the Longhorns going to Arlington for the Big 12 title game. Now? Well, the Longhorns are in the mix, and ticket prices are going up.

After the Texas Tech loss, reservation prices for a lower-level sideline seat was $15, per SI.com. Since then? The price has doubled to $31, the result of Texas’ two-game winning streak in league play.

However, Texas doesn’t have the highest reservation price right now. In fact, it’s fourth. Oklahoma State ($68), Kansas State ($51), and TCU (48) are all ahead of Texas. That makes sense given that those three teams are undefeated in Big 12 play. However, OSU and TCU play each other on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

marcus 3
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Men’s Basketball Trio Claim All-Big 12 Accolades

Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, and Tyrese Hunter all receive Big 12 honors ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

By Adam Glick
iowa state texas football
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 7 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Longhorns will look to end a three-game losing streak to the Iowa State Cyclones.

By Zach Dimmitt
quinn ewers 31
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Sees Growth In QB Quinn Ewers Following Red River Showdown

In just three games, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian can see the development of Quinn Ewers.

By Cole Thompson

The College Football Playoff

Texas has two losses already this season, so its chances of making the Playoff are remote. That’s reflected in its futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end-zone seat will cost you $15. Compare that to Alabama, which is undefeated and facing Tennessee this weekend. The cost for an Alabama fan for the same seat in the championship game would be $238, while the Tennessee fan would pay $25.

The price could be seen as who the market believes are true contenders. Ohio State’s price, for instance, is $248 for the same ticket. Michigan, which made the playoff last year, has a $47 price tag. 

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

marcus 3
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Men’s Basketball Trio Claim All-Big 12 Accolades

Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, and Tyrese Hunter all receive Big 12 honors ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

By Adam Glick
iowa state texas football
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 7 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Longhorns will look to end a three-game losing streak to the Iowa State Cyclones.

By Zach Dimmitt
quinn ewers 31
Football

Steve Sarkisian Sees Growth In QB Quinn Ewers Following Red River Showdown

In just three games, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian can see the development of Quinn Ewers.

By Cole Thompson
steve sarkisian 21
Recruiting

UT Offers OSU Pledge McDonald, Trip to Austin on Deck

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
USATSI_19198203
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
jatavion sanders
Football

Steve Sarkisian Reveals Longhorns TE Plan for Ja'Tavion Sanders & Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has emerged as one of coach Steve Sarkisian's best offensive weapons, but the return from suspension for tight end Jahleel Billingsley leaves room to wonder how both will be utilized.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19198919
Football

Texas Moves Up Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have won two straight Big 12 games as they enter this weekend's home contest with Iowa State.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19199112
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Always Wanted to Play' in Red River Rivalry Against Oklahoma

Quinn Ewers spoke on his dream of playing in the Red River RIvalry and what it means to him following the win.

By Connor Zimmerlee