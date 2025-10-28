How to Watch No. 20 Texas vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns continue to be one of the most polarizing teams in college football, dominating their rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, followed by overtime wins against the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Now, after a month away from Austin, Steve Sarkisian and his team will return to the Forty Acres in a top-20 showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores, one of the best stories in the sport this year. Prepared to be without Arch Manning potentially, can Matthew Caldwell lead the Longhorns to an upset and keep their season alive?
Here's how to watch one of the weekend's most exciting matchups.
How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Who: Texas Longhorns 6-2 (3-1 in SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 7-1 (3-1 in SEC)
- What: Fifth conference game of the 2025 season
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. CT
- TV/Streaming: ABC
- Radio: Longhorn Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color)
- Last Season: The Longhorns went 13-3, losing in the SEC championship to the Georgia Bulldogs, who were two of their three losses. Would lose in the Cotton Bowl to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Commodores went 7-6 and 3-5 in conference play, with their marquee win being the number one-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
- Series History: The Commodores lead the all-time series 8-4-1, but the Longhorns have won their only meeting after 1930, when they defeated them in Austin last season 27-24.
Meet the Coaches
- Clark Lea, Vanderbilt: Lea enters his fourth season as the head coach and carries a 23-24 record since taking over, but has turned around the Commodores program as of late. He led them to their first-ever win over an AP top-five team in their defeat of the Crimson Tide last season. He has been praised for turning around the Commodores' football program into what it is this season. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and played college football at Vanderbilt during his collegiate years.
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his fifth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 44-19 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2025 season as the preseason number one-ranked team in the AP poll. He was previously an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
What to Know About Vanderbilt
The Commodores continue to be one of the greatest stories of the season and have set new marks in their program's history. They started 3-0 for the first time since 2017, and after their win against the LSU Tigers, were ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 1947, marking their best start since being 6-1 in 1950.
They are led on offense by Diego Pavia, one of the more polarizing quarterbacks in the country, primarily known for his antics on and off the field. For Longhorns fans, they may be reminded of Johnny Manziel, and that's because Manziel is Pavia's mentor, and can usually be seen on the sidelines rocking a Commodores jersey.
The combination of Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers is one of the most lethal duos in the country, with Stowers accounting for nearly 20 percent of his team's receiving yards. With Stowers' catch radius and Pavia's ability to use his feet to extend plays, they have proven to be tough for opposing defenses.