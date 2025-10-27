Steve Sarkisian Praises Arch Manning's Unwavering Fight: 'He's a Warrior'
It might not have been pretty, and it certainly wasn’t comfortable, but the Texas Longhorns collected their third consecutive conference win of the season on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
A key contributor to the Longhorns’ 45-38 overtime thriller victory was quarterback Arch Manning, a player who has been a major subject of judgement and concern in the media throughout the season.
This performance was the best of his career by some measures, and head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized how impressed he was by the redshirt sophomore on Saturday.
Sarkisian on Manning’s latest performance
Manning completed 26 of 49 passes for a career high of 346 passing yards against the Bulldogs, logging three passing touchdowns and adding another on the ground.
He suffered an injury while picking up 13 rushing yards during Texas’ overtime drive, but Sarkisian was proud of the way in which he put himself on the line for his team in Starkville.
“I wish we played a little better around him at times,” he said. “I wish we blocked a little better, maybe caught a couple more balls, but he’s a warrior. He battles, he competes, he takes hits, he gets back up, stands in the midst of fire and continues to throw.”
While Sarkisian hopes to see some of Manning’s supporting players show up a little bit more dominantly and consistently, he emphasized the success he believes Manning is on the brink of.
“He does everything the right way,” Sarkisian said. “People who do things the right way, sooner or later, the tide turns for you.”
After a shaky start to the season, the tide seems as though it might have already started turning against the Bulldogs.
Saturday’s game marked Texas’ biggest offensive showing of conference play so far, as they accumulated 45 total points on the board between regulation and one overtime drive.
If Manning can make a quick return from whatever injury sidelined him during the end of the Mississippi State game, he could be on the verge of a turning point for Texas. The road ahead is long, to say the least, but the Longhorns have officially escaped their four game road stint with three wins.
Their next matchup is set to take place at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 1, at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium against the Vanderbilt Commodores. WIth a home crowd to back them up, the Longhorns look to extend their conference play win streak to four games.