If the CFP Started Tomorrow, the Texas Longhorns' Path Would Be Very Interesting
The part of the season where each team begins to worry about whether they have done enough to appease the College Football Playoff selection committee is officially here.
Following Week 11, the Texas Longhorns seem to be one of the teams that are on the bubble and can just as easily find themselves on the outside looking in come the postseason.
With the latest College Football Rankings coming out on Tuesday night, here’s a look at what the playoff bracket would look like should the season end tomorrow.
Texas Longhorns Make the Cut
The Texas Longhorns came in at the No. 10 spot and essentially “won” their bye week, with BYU losing to an impressive Texas Tech squad. As it now sits, Texas would make the tournament as an at-large bid and would make the trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to face coach Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels in the first round. The winner of that game would go on to face the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
The Rest of the Bracket
The four teams that would have the first week off include the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The No. 12 South Florida Bulls would travel to face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, with the winner set to face Alabama.
The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish would head to the west coast to take on the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, with the winner slated to play Ohio State.
The No. 11 Miami Hurricanes will travel to west Texas to battle the No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the winner would play Texas A&M.
If the Longhorns then managed to get by the Hoosiers, they would likely move on to face the winner of Texas Tech and Texas A&M in the semifinals.
And if they managed to pull out a win there, the Ohio State Buckeyes would be waiting in the national title game.
Of course, however, that is a long way off, and the Horns still have much to do before making the playoff even becomes a reality in the first place.
If the way the rankings are now remain, the first two teams excluded would be Oklahoma and BYU.
Here’s the full ranking that came out Tuesday:
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 7 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 8 - Oregon Ducks
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 - Texas Longhorns
No. 11 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 12 - BYU Cougars
No. 13 - Utah Utes
No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 17 - USC Trojans
No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 20 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 22 - Pitt Panthers
No. 23 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 24 - South Florida Bulls
No. 25 - Cincinnati Bearcats