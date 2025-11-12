Texas Longhorns Still Not Properly Ranked in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The second edition of the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and it seems the committee is still just off the mark a bit when it comes to properly ranking the Texas Longhorns.
Texas moved up one spot in Tuesday's rankings to No. 10 after debuting at No. 11 in the initial CFP Top 25 last week. In this scenario, the Longhorns would be in the bracket as an at-large and would play No. 7 Ole Miss in Oxford in the first round.
Though the committee did the right thing by placing Texas above the Oklahoma Sooners once again, there is still some question marks about the Longhorns' latest ranking, most notably when it comes to who they are behind.
Texas Still Behind Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in at No. 9 in the latest rankings after securing a 41-10 win over Navy. This marked Notre Dame's seventh straight win.
After starting 0-2, Notre Dame has been one of the hottest teams in the country as of late, but still have the same record as Texas with a less impressive resume. It's far from a stretch to say that the Longhorns should be ranked ahead of the Irish, though many fans around the country can't see that due to being blinded by their hate for Texas.
While Texas has secured a pair of AP Top 10 wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, the Longhorns also have arguably the "best loss" in the country this season with a 14-7 defeat in Columbus against Ohio State to begin the year.
Of course, the most obvious blemish on the Longhorns' resume is the 29-21 loss in Gainesville to the Florida Gators on Oct. 4, but Texas has bounced back with a four-game winning streak, beating OU and Vandy along the way.
The Fighting Irish had two quality losses to open the season against Miami and Texas A&M, but don't have the quality wins to pair with it. Notre Dame beat the USC Trojans 34-24 at home on Oct. 18, but have beaten up on inferior competition in the weeks since then.
That could all change this weekend if the Irish can beat Pitt on the road, securing another quality win. But in the meantime, we think that there's no reason why Notre Dame should be ahead of Texas when it looking at each team's current resume headed into Saturday.
Latest College Football Playoff Top 25
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 7 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 8 - Oregon Ducks
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 - Texas Longhorns
No. 11 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 12 - BYU Cougars
No. 13 - Utah Utes
No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 17 - USC Trojans
No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 20 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 22 - Pitt Panthers
No. 23 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 24 - South Florida Bulls
No. 25 - Cincinnati Bearcats