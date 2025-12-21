Texas Longhorns Players Celebrate Texas A&M's College Football Playoff Loss
The Texas Longhorns may have missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. But as a consolation prize, they got to watch two of their most heated rivals have their seasons ended in heartbreaking fashion in the first two games of the CFP.
After seeing the Oklahoma Sooners blow a 17-0 lead in the first round against Alabama on Friday night in a 34-24 loss, the Longhorns watched as the Texas A&M Aggies had their historic season come to an end in an ugly 10-3 loss at home to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.
And as a result, Texas players celebrated their rivals' pain accordingly on social media.
Texas Players Troll Texas A&M on Social Media
From former Texas players to current one, the heartbreak suffered by Texas A&M on Saturday was a joy to watch.
Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, who went viral after some trash-talking comments toward Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams, had some harsh thoughts on Texas A&M's loss.
There's no doubt that Simmons has truly embraced the rivalry with Texas A&M after going 2-0 over the Aggies.
Reed-Adams had said leading up to the Texas game that "coward do what cowards do" when referring to the Longhorns celebrating on the Texas A&M logo at Kyle Field after last season's 17-7 win. This led to a harsh response from Simmons.
“What’s his name? I don’t even know his name, he’s a sixth year. … He lost. He’s a loser," Simmons said of Reed-Adams after the 27-17 win over Texas A&M.
Additionally, former Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, now with the Carolina Panthers, said a lot with just a few emojis on X.
Former Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu has never been shy when it comes to trash talk, directing some toward both Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
"OU lost and now A&M great day to be a longhorn," he wrote on X.
Take a look:
Former Texas cornerback Quentin Jammer, who has been quite active on social media as of late, didnt shy away from sending multiple shots toward both Texas A&M and Oklahoma over the past 24 hours.
"Damn Aggies!!! Didn’t think I’d run in to you today," he wrote on X.
Sure, the Longhorns didn't make it to the CFP this season, while both Texas A&M and Oklahoma clearly earned their way in. But it wouldn't be a true rivalry without hoping the bad guys lose.
Texas beat both Texas A&M and Oklahoma by double digits this season, giving the Longhorns something to feel good about headed into the offseason.
