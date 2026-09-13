Texas Longhorns Hit With Another Injury Against Ohio State
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The Texas Longhorns were already getting dominated by No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night in Austin.
But then the injury bug hit.
Texas tight end Nick Townsend went down with an injury during a kickoff and stayed down on the turf for a few moments.
It's unclear what injury he is dealing with. He walked off to the locker rookm with trainers but didn't have any obvious limp.
Texas Dealt With Other Injuries Ahead of Ohio State Game
Add Townsend to the list of injuries the Longhorns are dealing with. Some notable players out against Ohio State included safety Xavier Filsaime and linebacker Markus Boswell.
Texas running back Derrek Cooper also entered the game with an ankle injury but didn't receive a carry in the first half despite suiting up for the contest.
Fans will have to wait for an update from Steve Sarkisian to see what Townsend's status is moving forward.
Texas Has Other Options at Tight End
Despite Townsend's exit, the Longhorns have a balanced tight end room that features other capable contributors.
Aside from Trevor Goosby, Spenner Shannon is listed as the tallest player on the Texas roster and offers some intruiginh upside as a pass-catcher due to his length.
The Longhorns also have Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas, who brings experience and gives Texas a little of everything at the position.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7