Texas Longhorns Hit With Another Injury Against Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns were already getting dominated by No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night in Austin.

But then the injury bug hit.

Texas tight end Nick Townsend went down with an injury during a kickoff and stayed down on the turf for a few moments.

It's unclear what injury he is dealing with. He walked off to the locker rookm with trainers but didn't have any obvious limp.

Texas Dealt With Other Injuries Ahead of Ohio State Game

Add Townsend to the list of injuries the Longhorns are dealing with. Some notable players out against Ohio State included safety Xavier Filsaime and linebacker Markus Boswell.

Texas running back Derrek Cooper also entered the game with an ankle injury but didn't receive a carry in the first half despite suiting up for the contest.

Fans will have to wait for an update from Steve Sarkisian to see what Townsend's status is moving forward.

Texas Has Other Options at Tight End

Despite Townsend's exit, the Longhorns have a balanced tight end room that features other capable contributors.

Aside from Trevor Goosby, Spenner Shannon is listed as the tallest player on the Texas roster and offers some intruiginh upside as a pass-catcher due to his length.

The Longhorns also have Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas, who brings experience and gives Texas a little of everything at the position.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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