Texas Longhorns Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves vs Tennessee

The No.1 Texas Longhorns began SEC play with a tough road test in Knoxville. Texas defeated No. 14 Tennessee 20-17 in a defensive slugfest.

The Longhorns marched downfield on their first drive and took a 7-0 lead. However, both offenses struggled to find a rhythm. The defenses controlled the narrative, and it quickly became a battle at the line of scrimmage.

Texas allowed Tennessee to crawl back, but the Longhorns escaped Neyland Stadium with a win. It wasn't the prettiest game, and somehow Texas found a way to survive.

Let's take a look at who improved and dropped their stock against the Volunteers.

Who Helped Themselves

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colin Simmons

Simmons cost his team valuable field position at the end of the first half with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that prevented his team from adding points.

But outside of that penalty, Simmons was unstoppable on Saturday. He tied a single-game program record with five sacks. No one on Tennessee's offensive line could slow down Simmons. He used a variety of techniques to get to Faizon Brandon.

Simmons is one of the premier pass rushers in the sport, and he showed why against the Volunteers. It was a remarkable performance.

Lance Jackson

Jackson's impact won't show up in the box score, but the sophomore defensive end had an excellent game. He set the edge well and consistently pressured Brandon. Texas' defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. They sacked Brandon 10 times.

Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp deserves a ton of credit for this victory. His unit was prepared and controlled the game.

Who Hurt Themselves

Texas quarterback Arch Manning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Offensive Line

The Longhorns' offensive line had a rough game on Saturday. Manning was sacked six times, and Texas couldn't establish the run. Raleek Brown handled the workload, but he didn't have room to operate.

Brown finished with 17 carries, 67 yards, and two touchdowns. The box score made his day look better than it was. To the Longhorns' credit, the offensive line looked much better on their second scoring drive in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't convincing enough.

The offense has been a massive disappointment this season. Texas added multiple playmakers to boost the offense, but they haven't put together a complete performance.

Special Teams

Texas had a rough day on special teams. They allowed a 57-yard punt return to give Tennessee its first touchdown. Then, the Longhorns gave the Volunteers an extra life by fumbling the onside kick.

Overall, Sarkisian's team was undisciplined. They had 11 penalties for 115 yards. That cannot happen moving forward. Hopefully, Texas can use the bye week to clean up the mental mistakes. This team is too talented to have as many errors as it did on Saturday.

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