Is Texas Poised for a Return to the CFP in 2026? This Analyst Thinks so

Once again, the Texas Longhorns are the subject of much offseason discussion.

Last season, Texas entered then Heisman-favorite quarterback Arch Manning's first year as the starter as the No. 1 team in the country. The immense hype soured when Texas lost to No. 2 Ohio State in week one and finished 11-3, missing the college football playoffs for the first time in two years.

After a bevy of offseason changes, the Longhorns are back in the spotlight, but will they live up to expectations? One analyst thinks so.

David Pollack Believes Will Muschamp, Offensive Additions Will Propel Texas Back to the College Football Playoff

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While opinions on the Longhorns vary, David Pollack has planted his flag on the 40 Acres. He recently discussed Texas' chances to return to the playoffs on his podcast, See Ball Get Ball.

Take a look (9:14):

Pollack first came to Manning's defense, saying that the problems with Texas in 2025 lied more with his offensive line than they did with him.

The data reflects that theory, as Manning's PFF grade of 87.3 is more than 20 points higher than the combined grade of his linemen who played more than 200 snaps, 63.9.

Pollack also felt that Texas lacked a true go-to receiver for Manning last year. While Ryan Wingo was Texas' leading receiver, they could not always turn to him on money downs, as only 56% of his 54 receptions converted first downs,

Pollack believes the Longhorns addressed both of these issues in the portal with the additions of dynamic receiver Cam Coleman and experienced offensive linemen Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore.

The Longhorns offense also got some lagniappe in the portal with talented runners Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

Pair that infrastructure with a more-seasoned Manning and Texas fans have plenty to get excited about offensively in 2026.

Though what really got Pollack fired up was the hiring of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Pollack, a former two-time All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, believes Muschamp will not only transform the defense but also the overall culture of the team, bringing in a fiery voice that head coach Steve Sarkisian's staff previously lacked.

While Muschamp and former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkotski employ similar personnel, they use them very differently.

Kwiatkotski plays it safe, predominantly deploying zone coverage and seldom blitzing, instead opting for sim pressures. Muschamp is blitz-heavy, using all manner of exotic looks to throw quarterbacks off of their game.

This shift in mentality signals a larger one for Sarkisian: Texas is all-in on 2026, and Pollack, for one, believes their gamble will pay off.