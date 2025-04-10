Isaiah Bond Releases Statement After Turning Himself Over to Police
AUSTIN -- After the emergence of some concerning legal issues, Isaiah Bond is looking to clear his name as the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer.
The now-former Texas Longhorns wide receiver turned himself in to Frisco (Dallas-Fort Worth) police on Thursday morning due to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bond was released after posting bond.
Not too long after the news dropped, Bond released a statement on X in which he makes it clear that he will maintain his innocence during the process.
Here's his full statement:
"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond wrote on X. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence. Humbly, Isaiah Bond."
Bond was expected to be selected in the second-round range but could certainly see his stock take a hit with teams potentially looking to avoid his off-the-field issues, innocent or not.
During a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Bond was asked about some comments an anonymous NFL scout had toward him that included criticisms of being "generic, boilerplate, selfish" and a "diva."
"My response to that is, I mean, this season, I did suffer a high-ankle sprain, grade 3," Bond said. "And I mean, when others told me to sit it down and shut it down, I chose to stay and fight with my teammates and win a national championship."
Bond spent the first years of his college career at Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban. He then transferred to Texas last offseason alongside fellow future draftee Matthew Golden. Bond completed his first and only year in Austin with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns to go along with four carries for 98 yards and another score on the ground.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.