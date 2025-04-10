Former Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Turns Himself In to Police
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond is making headlines for some concerning reasons as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bond turned himself over to Frisco (Dallas-Fort Worth) police on Thursday morning due to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. Rapoport reported that Bond posted bond and was released.
Bond played his first two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Texas last offseason. It's unclear if this incident took place during his time in Tuscaloosa or this past season in Austin.
"Former Texas WR and current NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond turned himself in to Frisco (TX) Police this morning for a matter related to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, Frisco PD told The Insiders," Rapoport wrote on X. "He posted bond and was subsequently released."
Bond released a statement shortly after the news broke, per Rapoport:
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”
Expected to be a potential second-round pick, Bond could now see his draft stock take a hit with this year's event set to begin in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24.
Bond didn't have the season many expected due to the lingering ankle injury. He was limited down the stretch, having just one catch for 22 yards in the SEC Championship before sitting out the first round of the College Football Playoff against Clemson. He returned for the Peach Bowl against Arizona State but didn't catch a pass.
Then in the loss to Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl, Bond had just one catch for eight yards. He finished the year with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns along with four carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.
This is a developing story.