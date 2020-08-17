Watch: Texas Longhorns Five-Star Freshman Bijan Robinson Shows Off Freaky Speed at Practice

Texas Longhorns true freshman running back Bijan Robinson has only been through a handful of practices at the college level, but he's already turning heads.

In a video posted to the Texas Longhorns social media channel, Robinson can be seen taking a screen pass and outrunning the defense on his way to the end zone for a touchdown.

You can check out the video below.

Texas head coach Tom Herman has been quick to praise his newest weapon on offense.

"He's what they’re supposed to look like," Herman said after the team's first practice on Friday. "He’s 18 going on 24."

Many consider to be the gem of the Longhorns 2020 recruiting class. The five-star running back out of Tuscon, Arizona was the No. 1 running back, No. 2 player in his home state and No. 15 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports.

Robinson played his last year of high school football at 6-foot and 200 pounds and was a man amongst boys was a man amongst boys,rushing for 7,036 yard and 103 touchdowns and has only gotten stronger in the offseason. Robison committed to Texas in August of 2019, but the Longhorns had to hold off strong pushes from several other schools all the way up to early signing day.

Robinson will still have to compete for carries with a pair of experienced and talented backs. Keontay Ingram is coming off a strong performance to close out 2019 and Roschon Johnson was quite possibly the best surprise in what was a largely forgettable season last year, moving from quarterback to running back on short notice.

