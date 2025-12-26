5 Running Backs Texas Should Target in Portal After Quintrevion Wisner's Exit

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner has entered the transfer portal, leaving the team to find a replacement for next season.

With the portal at their disposal, the Longhorns have a few options to choose from as they pursue their next anchor in the run game.

Though numerous running backs across the country have entered the transfer portal, here are five Texas should consider pursuing the hardest.

1. Jadan Baugh - Florida

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baugh may be atop the Longhorns' wishlist as a replacement for Quintrevion Wisner, if he officially enters the portal. At 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, Baugh would bring some size to the Texas backfield. He finished the season with 220 carries for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns. Averaging about 98 yards per game, Baugh had the third most rushing yards in the SEC this season.

As the Longhorns look to rebuild their running back room, Baugh may be the best addition they could hope for this offseason.

2. Cam Cook - Jacksonville State

Jax State's Cam Cook tries to evade the tackle of Murray State's Dylan Rowsey during college school football action at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama September 20, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Cook is another name Texas should look out for, having finished the regular season with 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns. Though he didn't face elite, SEC-level competition, Cook still demonstrated what kind of asset he can be in the run game.

Likely looking to spend his senior season with a Power 4 school, Texas may be just the place to take the next step in his journey.

3. Hollywood Smothers - NC State

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With a name like his, Hollywood Smothers was born for the bright lights, and the lights don't get much brighter than in Texas.

Smothers failed to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards this season, finishing with 939, but he did so on 160 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Given more opportunity to handle the ball, Smothers may continue to break out in a burnt orange jersey.

4. Makhi Frazier - Michigan State

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier runs for a gain against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Makhi Frazier finished the 2025 season with 520 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Though his stats aren't head-turning, he only took 116 carries this season. His best performance of the year came against Michigan, which had the fourth-best rushing defense in the Big Ten this season. Against the Wolverines, Frazier took 14 carries for 109 yards.

Perhaps if he joined the Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian and new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke could unlock his potential.

5. Peyton Lewis - Tennessee

Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Peyton Lewis wasn't given too many looks this season with Tennessee, carrying the ball 70 times for 290 yards. Despite that, he still finished the season with seven rushing touchdowns. Perhaps in an expanded RB2 role, Lewis can break out if he joins Texas out of the portal.

Lewis currently stands at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds.