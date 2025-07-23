Jamaal Charles Gives Texas Longhorns Advice to Approach 2025
The Texas Longhorns were recently named "RBU" by five-star Derrek Cooper in his commitment announcement, referencing the five running backs who have been drafted into the NFL over the past three years. But the impressive backfield play spans throughout Texas football's history.
When you look at Longhorn running back production, Jamaal Charles is one name that stands out in terms of accomplishment collegiately and professionally. Charles, who was the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in the 2005 championship-winning season, is Texas's fifth all-time leading rusher and went on to be a three-time All-Pro in the NFL.
In a July 22 Forbes article by DJ Siddiqi, Charles, who is very familiar with the Forty Acres and big football moments for the burnt orange, weighed in on Texas's championship aspirations heading into this season.
What Jamaal Charles said
The 11-year NFL veteran knows what mindset the Longhorns need to have to reach that all-important final game.
“We’re not playing the national championship in September,” Charles said in the article. “Let’s play the national championship in January. Let’s just get one game at a time to get us there. I think the staff, and then everybody else they would preach the same thing I'm preaching right now.”
Every performance matters when it comes to securing your spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. And specifically in the SEC, no win can be taken for granted. It may be the expectation for Texas to be in the mix down the stretch, but Charles emphasizes that expectation needs to be earned on a game-by-game basis.
“Every year, everybody wants to win, not just Texas, but everybody wants to win a national championship,” Charles said. “Everybody has that expectation. We should just take it one game at a time and let the road go that way.”
Head coach Steve Sarkisian is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Longhorns, increasing his win total every year so far. To Charles, that progression is a very positive indication that he is capable of bringing the program to that championship pedigree.
“Having Coach Sarkisian coach us the last four years, that shows you that what type of coach he is is to have a successful season every year he’s been here,” Charles said. “That shows you that he’s just not a one-hit wonder. He’s shown that he can stack wins on wins, and put players in the best playmaker position to make plays. From recruiting, the way the organization works, to coaches to staff, facilities and training in the spring. Coaches, they’re all on board.”
And Charles believes Arch Manning is ready for the task at hand. Despite his limited college playing experience, those moments he has had will help him as he takes over the permanent signal caller role in Austin.
“Now, just a different environment having Archie at quarterback, even though he doesn’t have a lot of years, but he had a lot of experience when Quinn went out last year,” Charles said. “He was able to play a couple of games and play in the playoff games. With his experience, I think he’ll bring a lot of confidence to the players on the field.”
In the 2025-26 season, the Longhorns may have their best chance to bring home a national championship trophy since Charles helped do so 20 years ago. The journey will start on the road against the reigning national champions on Aug. 30.