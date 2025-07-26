Jaydon Blue Shows Off Explosive Speed at Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
With the 2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp well underway, several eyes have been on former Texas Longhorn running back Jaydon Blue.
Many wonder how the Cowboys will utilize the sub-4.4 speed of their fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially given the way in which their rushing offense underperformed in 2024.
If footage from training camp is any indication of what he’s capable of this upcoming season, the former Longhorn might emerge as an integral piece of this team’s offensive efforts.
Jaydon Blue at training camp
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News captured a video of Blue catching a screen pass and using the play as an opportunity to demonstrate his home-run abilities as a running back.
As an explosive runner and strong receiver, turning short screen plays into breakaway opportunities is one of Blue’s strong suits. If used properly and given the opportunity to find lanes on the outsides, Blue could come up big for the Cowboys this year on offense.
At 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, one of the player’s potential limitations is his size. Some argue that he needs to add weight to perform well in the NFL, while others say that wearing him down with heavy lifting could hinder the raw speed and agility that has helped him get this far in his career.
Blue is a player whose ceiling hasn’t been defined yet, and it remains unclear at this time how big of a role the Cowboys will expect him to play this year. That being said, any chance he gets to remind those around him of his natural talent as a runner could be crucial for him.
Blue’s career at Texas
One element of Blue’s college career that could help him throughout his NFL journey is the fact that he earned the starting role with the Longhorns in somewhat of an untraditional way.
When projected starting running back CJ Baxter suffered a preseason injury in 2024, Blue filled his shoes and developed quickly into a go-to player for Texas. He’s accustomed to being thrown into the action, and his rapid development demonstrates promise at the next level.
He recorded 1,161 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2024, along with 503 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
His journey with the Cowboys could be an uphill climb, but establishing himself as a possible playmaker during training camp showcases a step in the right direction for the former Longhorn.