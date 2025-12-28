Jelani McDonald Gets Honest About Reason for Staying With Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns received some notable roster news on Friday following the Christmas holiday before heading to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

Texas safety Jelani McDonald announced on social media that he will be returning to Austin next season for his senior year, giving the Longhorns a major boost to a defense that's lost some notable names since the end of the regular season.

"After prayerful consideration and meaningful conversations with my parents, family, and representation, I will be returning to the University of Texas to complete my career as a senior," McDonald wrote on Instagram. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue developing on and off the field and to represent the Longhorns at the highest level one final season."

Jelani McDonald Opens Up on Decision

Texas Longhorns defensive back Warren Roberson fives defensive back Jelani McDonald during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media in Orlando after practice for the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, McDonald detailed why he decided to stay instead of potentially entering the transfer portal or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Trying to come in and go get a natty," McDonald said, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball. "So that's always a part of it. You know, becoming a better man and just a football player overall that's the goal of mine, has been. Well prepared, or way more prepared than what I would be if I came out this year. So just thinking about my future."

#Texas DB Jelani McDonald announced he was returning to school for his senior year on Friday.



He explained why he made the decision Saturday after practice. @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/0sDtlhjYh3 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) December 27, 2025

McDonald had a career season for Texas this year and will look to finish things off strong against a quality opponent in Michigan.

This season, McDonald posted career-high numbers in total tackles (73), solo tackles (43), pass breakups (three) and interceptions (three) while also recovering a fumble. He finished the regular season as the team's leading tackler.

His first two interceptions came in non-conference play against UTEP and Sam Houston State before snagging another pick during the SEC slate against Arkansas on Nov. 22.

McDonald also had a career-high 14 total tackles in the 45-38 overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 25.

Texas' defense has been hit badly by both the portal and draft after the team found out it had officially been left out of the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns lost linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau and safety Michael Taaffe to the draft while linebacker Liona Lefau along with safeties Derek Williams Jr. and Santana Wilson entered the portal.

But with McDonald's return, the Longhorns will have a key leader of the defense back for what hopes to be a championship-level season.