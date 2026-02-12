The Most Important Event for Each Longhorn at the NFL Combine

Invites to the NFL Combine are officially out and the Texas Longhorns are well represented.

Seven former Texas players are headed to Indianapolis with a chance to jump up draft boards.

Scouts will look at every player holistically, but there are specific events that matter more for each player. Here are those events for the Longhorns participating in the late February festivities.

Jack Endries, Tight End - Vertical Jump

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jack Endries is a smooth, well-rounded tight end who adds value both as a blocker and as a receiving threat. Jack Endries is not a fast or explosive athlete.

Talent evaluators are already confdent that he can come in as a solid tight-end-two and 13-personnel weapon, however there are questions about Endries's ceiling given his athletic profile.

Endries could go a long way towards answering that question if he tests above-expectation at the vertical jump. Proving that he has an explosive base would raise scouts' confidence in his ability to grow as both a big-play threat and a high-impact blocker.

DJ Campbell, Offensive Guard - Bench Press

DJ Campbell is a huge, mauling lineman who has already put his strength on tape.

While Campbell's speed is a question and a good 40-time would answer it, a monumental bench press would get teams salivating about his potential.

General managers are obsessed with elite traits and Campbell has the chance to prove he has one.

So while a solid 10-yard split would improve the lower-range of Campbell's potential draft position, an elite bench press would skyrocket him up boards.

Trey Moore, Edge Rusher - Three-Cone Drill

Trey Moore is a multi-role linebacker whose biggest strength is rushing off of the edge.

Moore is in a similar position to Campbell, just instead of his strength it is his fluidity that he will want to put on display.

As an undersized rusher, showing personnel departments that he has next-level bend will be paramount to hearing his name called early. An impressive three-cone would also give scouts more reason to consider Moore as a potential coverage player.

Anthony Hill Jr, Linebacker - Broad Jump

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The name of Anthony Hill Jr.'s game is athleticism.

While the 40-yard dash and bench press are thought of as analogs for speed and strength, it is the broad jump where scouts learn just how much force a player can generate.

While linebackers are not typically associated with the broad jump, there is no better drill for Hill to show off his unique athletic prowess.

Hill's name is currently floating around the early second-round. A great combine highlighted by outlier numbers in categories like the broad jump would propel him into day one.

Jaylon Guilbeau, Defensive Back - On-Field Drills

Guilbeau was a hard-nosed defensive back with the Longhorns but seems to be mostly drawing attention as a potential special teamer at the next level.

If Guilbeau wants to buck that narrative he will need to perform well in the various on-field defensive back drills at the combine.

Guilbeau is not only fighting for better draft position but also for where NFL teams will pencil him in on their respective rosters.

Malik Muhammad, Cornerback - 20-Yard Shuttle

Malik Muhammad is a very fluid corner who is ready to come in and play technically-sound quarters coverage on day one.

That being said, he has not earned a reputation for being a playmaker who can drive on routes in the flat. For many evaluators, Muhammad is a one-note player who can not play outside of the deep-fourth.

Muhammad can demonstrate his click-and-close ability with a quick 20-yard shuttle, which would give scouts reason to believe that he can grow as a cover-two corner.

Michael Taaffe, Safety - 40-Yard Dash

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe celebrates with the golden hat after the Longhorns defeat the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Michael Taaffe is an undersized player who lacks elite athleticism yet has become a key piece for the Longhorns defense over the past four years.

Taaffe's biggest strengths come as a box-safety or nickel corner where he can read the offense and make plays on the ball. Unfortunately, his wiry frame and poor tackling technique will dissuade NFL teams from placing him near the line of scrimmage.

A transition to free safety seems likely, especially given that that was his responsibility on nearly every rep he took at the Senior Bowl. With that in mind, Taaffe will need to prove that he has the necessary range to play single-high coverages at the next level.

The 40-yard dash is his best chance to do so. If he puts up an impressive time, teams will start getting excited about the prospect of a rangy safety with the playmaking and leadership ability of Taaffe.