Jermaine Bishop Jr. Officially Has His Texas Longhorns Jersey Number

The Texas Longhorns are welcoming a whole host of new faces to campus this offseason ahead of the 2026 campaign.

While the transfer portal additions will certainly be commanding most of the headlines, the incoming 2026 high school recruiting class brings a ton of excitement as well.

There's many reasons for the hype surrounding the freshman class, but Jermaine Bishop Jr. might be at the top of that list. And now, he has Texas jersey number.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. Receives His Texas Jersey Number

Texas Longhorns athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. | Texas Longhorns On SI

Per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball, Bishop Jr. will be wearing No. 4 this fall for his true freshman season.

This past season, running back CJ Baxter and safety Jelani McDonald both wore No. 4. Baxter has since left the program after transferring to Kentucky but McDonald has already announced his return, meaning he will be wearing a new number next season unless Bishop Jr. exclusively plays on offense.

#Texas freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr. will wear No. 4 in 2026. pic.twitter.com/uxs1zBssEa — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) February 17, 2026

Bishop Jr.'s official position has been a hot topic of conversation this offseason, as it remains unclear if he will play wide receiver or cornerback.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during Early Signing Day that Bishop Jr. can play either side, but he will probably need to focus on one or the other at some point during fall camp.

"Jermaine, obviously, from a high school snapshot, has more than enough ability to play on either side of the ball. The good thing for me is it's not totally foreign to me," Sarkisian said.

It's pretty clear that Sarkisian isn't concerned about which side of the ball Bishop will play on, as his impact will be felt regardless.

"We're going to have to get a sense and a feel for him. He has the ability to do either," Sarkisian said. "I'm not so consumed with 'Is he better at one than the other' but somewhere in his heart, which one is it going to be for him? We're going to give him the opportunity to do that, and I'm going to give my honest assessment."

Ask Texas fans, and they'll likely tell you that Bishop needs to be playing wide receiver, as his impactful athleticism could potentially have a greater impact on that side of the ball instead of on defense in the secondary.

Who knows? Maybe he can play both at times during his freshman year, but focusing on one position would likely be in his best interest. After all, not everyone can be Travis Hunter.