Jersey Numbers Revealed for Seven Texas Longhorns Freshmen
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have a ton of new faces arriving to campus for next season, which means a ton of new jersey numbers.
According to OnTexasFootball, jersey numbers for seven incoming freshmen enrollees have been revealed.
Here's a look at the number assignments:
Jaime Ffrench, wide receiver - No. 2
KJ Lacey, quarterback - No. 8
Michael Terry III, ATH - No. 11
Justus Terry, defensive line No. 15
Daylan McCutcheon, wide receiver - No. 17
Lance Jackson, edge rusher - No. 40
Emaree Winston, tight end - No. 85
Texas is set to begin spring practice tomorrow, as these new faces and more will continue the path toward the start the of 2025 season against Ohio State.
Earlier this month, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian outlined the schedule for spring ball while also revealing that wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., running back CJ Baxter, safety Derek Williams Jr. and edge rusher Colton Vasek will all be limited.
"The final three weeks, we as a coaching staff have now incorporated ourselves into (winter conditioning) with some position functional training to go along with our conditioning, which will lead us up right into spring break," Sarkisian said. "And then we'll be off for spring break, and then we'll come back, and we'll start spring practice on March 25 that Tuesday. I think part of that's important for us."
It's been well documented that Texas won't be having a spring game this year but the new freshman could get their chance to debut in front of fans when the Longhorns substitute the spring scrimmage with some different festivities.
"On the 26th (April), we'll have a practice that day, but have a real fan appreciation day, and we'll have some things centered around what we're doing as a football program," Sarkisian said. "Obviously, you know, baseball has got a big series that weekend with A and M, so there's some things that I know CDC and drew Martin are working on to make that a special day for our fans, and we'll definitely do that."
Texas and Ohio State will kickoff on Aug. 30.