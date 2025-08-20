Joel Klatt Reveals Texas Longhorns SEC Championship Prediction
This year’s college football season hasn’t kicked off yet, but analysts have already started predicting who will claim the 2025 SEC Football Championship title in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 6.
FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt expects the matchup to consist of the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs for the second consecutive year.
However, he predicts a different team will emerge victorious this season.
Klatt’s SEC title predictions
The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have only been in the same conference for one full season, but somewhat of a rivalry has already started brewing between the teams. They met in both conference play and in the SEC Championship last year, and Georgia won both times.
They will match up once again during this regular season, but this time it will be a road game for Texas. Klatt thinks the Bulldogs might have a leg up on them during this first meeting, which will take place on Nov. 15
“Now, when you think about the way that this season could play out, Texas has to go to Athens and they play at Georgia,” Klatt said on his show. “Let’s say they lose that game, alright. I mean, that’s not out of the realm of possibility. Remember, Georgia is 47-1 in their last 48 games there in the last eight, nine years. Like, this team doesn’t lose at home.”
However, two weeks later, if these teams play well enough to make the SEC title game, Klatt believes the Longhorns can get the job done and earn a win.
“So, you’d be asking Georgia to beat Texas a second time?” Klatt said. “This is a team that’s balanced. They have a great defense. Arch, at that point, will have a whole season under his belt. I think that they’re going to be able to run the football. And, more importantly, more importantly, their line will have developed, and the offensive line is one of the only question marks I have about this team.”
Klatt followed this remark by affirming his prediction that Texas will claim a win. Klatt also thinks each team will still get selected to the College Football Playoff.
If Klatt’s predictions come to fruition, the Bulldogs and the Longhorns will have played each other four times over the span of two seasons, and both made the playoffs each of these years.
This feeds into their emerging rivalry, which could further develop throughout the next few years.