Two Texas Defensive Stars Land on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List

The Texas Longhorns are one month away from taking the field for the first time in the 2026 college football season.

It wouldn't be a football season in Austin without the team facing mountains of expectations. How did they get these lofty expectations? Well, the talent on the roster is the obvious answer.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian may have his most talented team since he became the Longhorns' head coach. On Tuesday, it was revealed that two of the team's defensive stars are on a very prestigious preseason award watch list.

Dangerous Duo

Colin Simmons and Rasheem Biles have been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list 🤘@ColinSimmons__ x @Rasheembiles pic.twitter.com/mojXv1tbcF — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 4, 2026

Longhorns pass rusher Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles have landed on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football. It's easy to see why Simmons and Biles made the list.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a very strong freshman season, Simmons exploded on the scene during his sophomore campaign in 2025.

The Longhorns' pass rusher led the SEC this past season in sacks with 12. The expectations are that Simmons will have an even stronger season in 2026.

A Strong Addition

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles spent the first three seasons of his college football career with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Biles was all over the field for the Panthers last season. The linebacker finished with 101 total tackles in 2025.

Arguably the best addition from the transfer portal this season for the Longhorns, Biles' veteran leadership will take this defense to the next level.

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After missing the College Football Playoff a season ago with the same mountains of expectations going into the 2025 season, player awards are probably not on the mind of anyone on this team.

However, greatness can't be denied. The Longhorns' offense has been the talk of the offseason. That's what happens when you have a quarterback like Arch Manning. But this defense shouldn't be overlooked.

If the Longhorns are going to be the team everyone expects them to be this season, then Biles and Simmons will still be in the running for this award when November rolls around.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 has to be different for this program. Honestly, missing the College Football Playoff again this season could potentially start some uncomfortable conversations about the future of this program.

The expectations are the expectations. The talent is there for the Longhorns to have a very memorable 2026.

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