Texas Longhorns Must Make Difficult Roster Decision

The Texas Longhorns have a few easy choices to make when it comes to figuring out the depth chart this upcoming season.

We all know who the starting quarterback will be. Left tackle is another gimme. There's no doubt who the team's top edge rusher is.

But look across to other areas of the roster, and the decision might not seem as clear cut as it looks. Even at wide receiver, where the Longhorns seemingly have their three top wideouts secured, there remains some tough choices ahead regarding who will be thrust into action and who could fall further down the rotation.

Texas, Steve Sarkisian Face Tough Choices at Wide Receiver

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V are viewed as Texas' three best wide receivers entering the 2026 season, but the competition behind them remains one of the more intriguing story lines to follow headed into fall camp.

And as a result, one or two receivers that were viewed as future starters upon entering the program could be relegated to the bench due to little fault of their own -- the room is simply that loaded with talent this season.

Let's take quick look at the other receivers behind the aforementioned players:

- Sterling Berkhalter



- Jermaine Bishop Jr.



- Daylan McCutcheon



- Kaliq Lockett



- Kohen Brown



- Chris Stewart

For now, we'll comfortably put Brown and Stewart in reserve receivers roles on the depth chart due to their inexperience as true freshmen. The focus will shift to the other four names.

The Longhorns brought in Berkhalter out of the transfer portal to be a veteran presence in a familiar scheme. That experience could put him over the edge as the team's fourth option in the passing game.

But Bishop Jr., who shined during the spring scrimmage and already looks like a future star, could certainly be vying for that role in his true freshman season. Either way, it's expected these two will emerge right behind Coleman, Wingo and Mosley.

Any notable usage in the offense beyond the No. 5 receiver becomes scarce, barring injury to a starter of course. Add in the tight ends, and those looks in the passing game shrink even more,

This leaves McCutcheon and Lockett in a tough spot if they are unable to prove the coaching staff otherwise. Both players signed with Texas as elite recruits out of high school, but they have now seen three portal additions at receiver (Coleman, Mosley, Berkhalter) since that time, moves that have taken potential snaps away from them.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCutcheon caught seven passes for 74 yards last season, showing nice flashes along the way, but the competition just got steeper. Originally a Florida State commit, he faces a tough decision next offseason if he remains buried in the rotation: head into Year 3 at Texas with hopes of being a starter or transfer to a new team that can guarantee him more looks in the passing game,

Lockett's chances of working his way into the rotation this season are even more difficult. He suffered a lower-leg injury in spring practice that required surgery and could be behind a bit as a result.

It's important to be clear that there's no doubting that talent that Lockett and McCutcheon possess, but if they are unable to beat out Bishop for more snaps, the Texas coaching staff will have no choice but to go with the better option while the other has to watch most of the game from the bench.

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see how it all plays out with Texas set to begin fall camp next month.

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