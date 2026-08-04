Steve Sarkisian's Recruiting Blueprint at Running Back Is Separating Texas From the SEC

The Texas Longhorns have a cultural identity in the locker room that has been fully shaped in the past five years since Steve Sarkisian came over as a championship-winning play-caller for the Alabama Crimson Tide in January 2021.

For Texas' offense, though, Sarkisian is rolling the dice in 2026 and hoping some of his most reliable tricks could still work.

One of those tricks is revisiting something that worked during the team's first foray into the CFP in school history a few years ago, but hasn't been as much of a factor in the past few years since: recruiting enough players to compete in a running back platoon.

Sark brought over NC State Wolfpack transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Raleek Brown, and there's no clear starter in the bunch yet. Freshman Derrek Cooper also figures to factor in at various points throughout the fall.

Sark is Embracing a Different Style From Peers...in More Ways Than One

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers offense will feature a heavy dose of carries for Caden Durham this fall, assuming he gets back on track after a step back in overall rushing last year. Mike Elko's, or more aptly, Holmon Wiggins and Trooper Taylor's Texas A&M Aggies RB room will be buoyed by Rueben Owens. Nate Frazier is in that same category of clear RB1 for Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Sarkisian has had clear RB1s in years past, like Bijan Robinson in 2021 and 2022, and Quintrevion Wisner in 2024. Last year, Wisner's injuries forced Sarkisian to take a long, hard look in the mirror heading into 2026.

Clearly, he did. Not only is he recruiting a platoon's worth of starting-caliber players, but there's a specific skill that his multiple RBs have always had that also separates Sarkisian's type from his peers: the ability to be a factor in the passing game.

Steve Sarkisian Recruiting Multiple Proficient Pass-Catchers at RB

What separates Sarkisian is the ability to bring multiple threats at the RB position who show up in the passing game. Brown (34 catches) and Smothers (37 catches) come with experience but should see their numbers explode in an Arch Manning-led offense.

This isn't something Sark has always strictly followed, and it's unclear why. Sarkisian is finally doing that needed to be done in what could be Manning's last year in college.

He's also doing what needed to be done to help get his team over the hump. With how physical the game is these days, no coach can rely on one back to carry the load. And with how versatile defenders are, you need to confuse defenses with RBs who could attack in the flat off screens or in the boundary.

Done and done. We'll see what else Sark's offense could do during a make-or-break campaign. Whatever he achieves, it'll be through having multiple pass-catching RBs who could ascend into the starting role. That's what separates him from Smart, Kiffin, Elko, and the like, after all.

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