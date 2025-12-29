Johnny Nansen Is Critical For Texas Longhorns In This Key Area

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is almost here, and a quite different assortment of Texas Longhorns players and coaches prepare to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Since the Longhorns have parted ways with former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, one major change in personnel can be seen at the defensive coordinator position.

Former co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen has assumed the role for now, and he has emphasized that his familiarity with the program and its players have helped ease this quick transition.

Nansen on taking the reins for the bowl game

Texas Longhorns linebackers coach Johnny Nansen against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The modern culture around bowl games makes them difficult to prepare for, given that so many players and coaches make future decisions and part ways with their programs before these final matchups. However, Nansen seems to be adjusting as best he can.

“I think keeping everything normal [is key],” Nansen said, per InsideTexas' Evan Vieth. “I think the guys are used to hearing my voice in meetings and things like that, so it’s really been known to us.”

This sense of familiarity could provide comfort in a setting where so much seems to be changing for this defensive unit and for the team at large. More than 12 Texas players have announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal, with a few more having already declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, as Nansen reiterated, football programs like Texas are accustomed to having high turnover rates.

“They’re used to change,” he said. “We understand the guys [who] opted out, and now, coaches and changes like this, we understand as part of the business.”

While Nansen will be in part responsible for future business moves that this defense makes, new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will bear a great portion of that load.

Muschamp to take over in 2026

Muschamp joins the Longhorns after spending the past four seasons of his career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He has established a strong reputation within the college football community, and he could help raise the ceiling for this Texas defense.

Nansen will likely continue as linebackers coach, making him an important figure in terms of this coaching transition. As a respected leadership figure for the Longhorns, he could be someone who Muschamp turns to as he eases into his new job.

However, what’s most important is that this team seems to have a trusted member of their coaching staff taking charge of this defense in the wake of Kwiatkowski’s firing. It will be interesting to see what he is capable of generating against the Wolverines come Dec. 31.