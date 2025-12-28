Texas Longhorns Practice Highlights Sends Message Before Bowl Game

The Texas Longhorns are just a few short days away from their meeting in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with the Michigan Wolverines, looking to end their 2025 season with a bang in their first game since upsetting rival Texas A&M at DKR nearly one month ago.

In that game, the Longhorns made a strong case for the College Football Playoff, with quarterback Arch Manning using the second half of said game to prove just how far along his has come as a signal caller in his first full season as a starter.

The effort for the CFP may have come up short, but that doesn't mean production has slowed on the practice field for the Longhorns.

Arch Manning Seen Dotting Up Ryan Wingo In Citrus Bowl Practice

As the Horns settle into their temporary home of Orlando, Florida, a video by OnTexasFootball surfaced Saturday afternoon that should send a message: Steve Sarkisian's team is out for vengeance after narrowly missing the 12-team College Football Playoff.

On a bright sunny day in "The Sunshine State," quarterback Arch Manning can be seen perfectly floating a ball just out of the reach of defensive back Kade Phillips and right into the hands of his most notable target, wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Take a look:

Wingo, the younger brother of former NFL running back Donnie Wingo Jr., set career highs in all three major receiving categories with 50 catches for 770 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2025 season, while also taking seven carries for 42 yards.

The sophomore's best statistical performance was a five-catch game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs that saw Wingo record 184 yards in the 45-38 Texas win in overtime in Starkville.

The St. Louis native also played hero for the Longhorns in their first hosting of the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown since 2010, catching the go-ahead 29-yard touchdown wide open in the back of the end zone to give the Horns a 13-10 lead, which eventually turned into a 27-17 win for Texas.

Almost a month before the rivalry game, Wingo caught two passes for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the touchdown coming on a 75-yard screen pass on the very first play of the game for the Burnt Orange, and it resulted in a close 34-31 win.

The Longhorns and Wolverines, who just named Utah's Kyle Whittingham as their next head coach, will meet in the Citrus Bowl at 2:00 PM on December 31.