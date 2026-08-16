Jordan Shipley Looks Happy And Healthy After Recovering From Scary Accident

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Shipley was involved in a farming accident this past January that left him in critical condition with severe burns.

The news shook Longhorn nation, but fortunately, Shipley had a swift recovery and was out of the ICU and back home after just 11 days.

Though he will still deal with "life-long complications" as a result of the accident, something his wife, Sunny, revealed shortly after the incident occurred, Shipley looked alive and well while making an appearance at the first Texas fall camp scrimmage on Saturday in Austin.

Jordan Shipley Attends Texas Scrimmage at DKR

Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Shipley (8) during the 2010 BCS National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Alabama defeated Texas 37-21. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shipley got a chance to watch the 2026 Longhorns during the team's first scrimmage of fall camp. He was joined by his younger brother and former Texas wide receiver, Jaxon Shipley.

The start of football season is exciting, but seeing Shipley happy and healthy after nearly losing his life is bringing joy to the hearts of Texas fans.

Take a look:

Great to have the Shipley brothers back in DKR 🤘@Jordan_Shipley x @JaxonShipley pic.twitter.com/BBqTcPpuK3 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 15, 2026

Jordan Shipley Reflected on The Accident That Nearly Took His Life

During an appearance in May on The Stampede podcast, Shipley went into detail about what happened the night where he was nearly consumed by a raging fire.

"You want to talk about scared? There was about 30 seconds there, where I was just like, 'What do I do? This fire is almost to me. It's almost to the engine," Shipley said. "I'm shaking the door as hard as I can and trying to open it. Just praying and screaming."

"And then, the only thing I could think to do was to turn the machine back around… and see if I could crash it at the bottom. I started to do that, but with the tracks being off the rollers the way it was, it wouldn’t go the way I needed it to go. I slid back into the fire, about 10 or 12 feet… for some reason, I check the door again, and that time, I shook it and got it open.”

Shipley added that most of the burns had headled but that his legs and ankles would still need some time. It's been three months since that last update, but it's clear he is continuing to recover well.

In his four years at Texas, Shipley managed to become No. 2 in Texas program history for career receiving yards (3,191) and receiving touchdowns (33) while being first in catches (248).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.