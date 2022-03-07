WATCH: Josh Thompson Impresses at NFL Combine

Former Longhorn Josh Thompson put on quite the show in the 2022 NFL Combine; check out the highlight

On Thursday, the NFL scouting combine returned for the first time since before the pandemic, giving prospects nationwide the opportunity to compete and heighten their stock ahead of draft night.

The Texas Longhorns had two representatives in the combine: cornerback Josh Thompson and kicker Cameron Dicker.

With his eyes on the bigger prize, the 2022 NFL Draft, Thompson showed off his speed in the 40-yard dash. His unofficial time was 4.43.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Thompson established himself as a prominent leader in Texas’s defense.

During his collegiate career, Thompson accumulated 109 tackles (79 solo), made 5.5 tackles for loss, recovered one fumble, broke up eight passes, and intercepted two in 45 games (22 starts).

After this impressive performance, Thompson’s draft stock, which currently sits in the later rounds of the draft, may improve.

Here’s what the SI NFL draft profile scouting report had to say about Thompson:

“He's a good overall athlete with solid deep speed. Thompson is best in press coverage, where he displays light feet and fluid hips to make smooth transitions and can stick with bigger receivers who aren’t very nuanced route runners. Thompson displays flashes of effectiveness when asked to side shuffle in zone, particularly cover three. He understands his assignment in the deep third and is great at reading the #2 receiver to his side and being aware of slot fades/vertical routes that he may need to defend.”

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas Nevada from April 2 -April 30, 2022.

