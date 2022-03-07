Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Thompson Impresses at 2022 NFL Combine

Former Longhorn Josh Thompson put on quite the show in the 2022 NFL Combine; check out the highlight

On Thursday, the NFL scouting combine returned for the first time since before the pandemic, giving prospects nationwide the opportunity to compete and heighten their stock ahead of draft night.

The Texas Longhorns had two representatives in the combine: cornerback Josh Thompson and kicker Cameron Dicker.

With his eyes on the bigger prize, the 2022 NFL Draft, Thompson showed off his speed in the 40-yard dash. His unofficial time was 4.43.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Thompson established himself as a prominent leader in Texas’s defense.

During his collegiate career, Thompson accumulated 109 tackles (79 solo), made 5.5 tackles for loss, recovered one fumble, broke up eight passes, and intercepted two in 45 games (22 starts).

USATSI_16934757
USATSI_16734662
USATSI_17160052

After this impressive performance, Thompson’s draft stock, which currently sits in the later rounds of the draft, may improve.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16138133
Play
Football

WATCH: Josh Thompson Impresses at NFL Combine

Former Longhorn Josh Thompson put on quite the show in the 2022 NFL Combine; check out the highlight

By Tomer Barazani1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Melendez 3
Play
Baseball

No. 1 Texas Goes 2-1 in Shriners Classic, Suffers First Loss

A complete recap of all three Texas games from the Shriners College Classic.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
rameyy
Play
News

Texas Men Fall, Women Rise in AP Top 25 Polls

Longhorns enter Big 12 Tournament week hoping to win a pair of titles in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Here’s what the SI NFL draft profile scouting report had to say about Thompson:

“He's a good overall athlete with solid deep speed. Thompson is best in press coverage, where he displays light feet and fluid hips to make smooth transitions and can stick with bigger receivers who aren’t very nuanced route runners. Thompson displays flashes of effectiveness when asked to side shuffle in zone, particularly cover three. He understands his assignment in the deep third and is great at reading the #2 receiver to his side and being aware of slot fades/vertical routes that he may need to defend.”

USATSI_17832275
USATSI_16138133
1200x0

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas Nevada from April 2 -April 30, 2022.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_16138133
Football

WATCH: Josh Thompson Impresses at NFL Combine

Former Longhorn Josh Thompson put on quite the show in the 2022 NFL Combine; check out the highlight

By Tomer Barazani1 minute ago
Melendez 3
Baseball

No. 1 Texas Goes 2-1 in Shriners Classic, Suffers First Loss

A complete recap of all three Texas games from the Shriners College Classic.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
rameyy
News

Texas Men Fall, Women Rise in AP Top 25 Polls

Longhorns enter Big 12 Tournament week hoping to win a pair of titles in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
beardd
Men's Basketball

Texas’ Starting Five Earns All-Big 12 Honors

Three newcomers and two returners earned the honor ahead of Thursday's Big 12 tournament

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Ochaun Mathis
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Mathis Poses with Patterson on 'Unforgettable' Texas Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
Isaiah Neyor
Football

Longhorns Reveal New Jersey Numbers For 2022 Season

Incoming freshman and transfers for the Longhorns have chosen their new jersey numbers for next season

By Tomer Barazani6 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
News

Scottie Scheffler is Winner Again on PGA Tour

Former Longhorns star held off field at Arnold Palmer Invitational with final-round 72 for his second victory in last month

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
USATSI_17663301
News

2022 Big 12 Women's Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here's everything you need to know as the Big 12 Women's Tournament tips off in Kansas City

By Matthew PostinsMar 6, 2022