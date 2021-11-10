NFL Draft Profile: Josh Thompson, Cornerback, Texas Longhorns

#9

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 191

DOB: 10/20/98

Eligible: 2022

Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches High School

Josh Thompson

Texas Longhorns

Pros:

Pun: Thompson possesses the ideal size at the outside cornerback position that many teams desire. In addition, he’s a good overall athlete with solid deep speed. Thompson is best in press coverage, where he displays light feet and fluid hips to make smooth transitions and can stick with bigger receivers who aren’t very nuanced route runners. Thompson displays flashes of effectiveness when asked to side shuffle in zone, particularly cover three. He understands his assignment in the deep third and is great at reading the #2 receiver to his side and being aware of slot fades/vertical routes that he may need to defend.

Cons:

Pun: Thompson’s game is far from a finished product and he struggles in off man coverage due to inefficient movements when clicking and closing. He plays in a high stance and struggles to explode downhill versus outs, curls or comebacks. Thompson also lacks discipline in off coverage as he bites on double moves and is caught out of position. In press man coverage, Thompson struggles to marry his hands to his feet and rarely reroutes receivers off their release or stem, making it difficult for him to stay attached at the hip and Thompson does not possess good recovery speed to get back into the play. In addition, Thompson has some poor moments in zone coverage as his processing skills leave much to be desired. He struggles to read the QBs eyes and to react quickly when the receiver in his area makes a break. Finally, Thompson displays poor technique as a tackler, he often dives from too far away as he struggles to close space between him and the ball carrier.

Summary:

Pun: Thompson provides teams with good measurables, athletic traits and experience but requires footwork refinement in off coverage and better hand usage in press coverage. The 5th year senior will be looking to improve upon some below average tape and should particularly look to raise his ball production. He can become a decent rotational cornerback but will require more development than most players his age.

Background:

Thompson attended Nacogdoches High School in Texas and was named an All-American, all-state and two-time all-district honoree. As a senior, he tallied 71 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries on defense with 15 receptions for 210 yards and four touchdowns on offense. After high school, 247Sports ranked Thompson as a 4-Star recruit, the 302nd-best recruit nationally, the 35th-ranked cornerback in the country and the 46th recruit in the state of Wisconsin. Thompson committed to Texas and his freshman season in 2017 was mainly spent on contributing on special teams as he tallied 13 total tackles and one pass breakup in nine games. He earned a slightly bigger role in 2018, playing in 13 games and starting three, finishing with 22 total tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. Thompson was primed for a starting role in 2019 but unfortunately got injured (unspecified broken foot) after the first four games and decided to redshirt the rest of the season. He returned with a vengeance in 2020, starting all 10 games and adding 28 tackles (19 solo), three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one interception. Heading into the 2021 season, Thompson has been named to the 2021 Lott Impact Trophy’s list and to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list. Going into his 5th year as a Senior, Thompson has displayed his ability to lead his younger teammates. Head coach, Tom Herman is quite aware of Thompson’s impact in that regard, “He’s on the leadership council — everybody looks up to him because he handles himself like a pro. He’s very, very mature. The young kids really gravitate towards him because he’s got an easy way about him where he can speak to a young guy very seriously, very poignantly, but not demeaningly and not condescendingly. It’s fun to watch him lead.”

One-Liners

Pun: Raw corner who struggles to click and close in off coverage and lacks ball production but has the requisite size and speed that teams will like to work with.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 6.4 / 7.3