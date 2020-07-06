LonghornsCountry
Latest Commitment Moves Texas into Recruiting Top 10

Chris Dukes

Texas fans got some fireworks over the holiday weekend with the commitment of four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson. 

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Johnson is the No. cornerback 21, player No. 25 in Colorado and No. overall prospects 281 in class 2021 according to 247Sports.

He chose the Longhorns over a six other finalists including Nebraska, USC, the State of Ohio, Colorado and Oregon.

Watching his film: Whether he plays attacking or defensive, everything Johnson does in the film looks smooth and natural. He has a chasing speed, his physique and he tracks the ball well in the air. Some believe he might end up being a safety at the next level, but he can also translate into nickel corners in Chris Ash’s scheme.

Not only does the commitment give the Longhorns as good a pair of cornerbacks in the 2021 class as anyone in the country with Johnson and Ishmael Ibraheem, but it also moves Texas back into the top 10 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. The Longhorns currently have 14 commits in the class, good enough for No. 10 overall behind Florida, Michigan, USC, LSU, Tennessee, North Carolina, Clemson and Ohio State. 

The Longhorns average recruiting ranking of 91.61 is better than Florida, Michigan or Tennessee. Texas also leads the Big 12 in the recruiting rankings although rival Oklahoma made up some ground with a huge weekend of their own. 

