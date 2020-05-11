Latest Commitment Shows Texas' Increased Presence in Dallas Area

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex produces as much football talent per square mile as any area in the country and draws every blueblood coach and recruiter worth his salt every single season.

In one of his first interviews as the Longhorns' head coach, Tom Herman told the Dallas Morning News he understood the area's importance.

“We have to live in Dallas,” Herman said.

Yet the Longhorns have struggled to turn the Metroplex into the stronghold they would like it to be in recent years.

The Longhorns signed just one of the five highest-rated Dallas-area recruits in the 2020 class with Metroplex talent going to Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia over Texas.

A new group of assistant coaches have made it a point to change that narrative for the 2021 class. Assistant coaches like Jay Valai - a Metroplex high school product himself - are swarming the area in an attempt to turn as much of the area Burnt Orange as possible.

The Longhorns already have commitments from two of the top five Dallas area recruits in Billy Bowman and Ja'Tavion Sanders and appear to be the betting favorite to land the area's biggest prize in All Saints Episcopal's Tommy Brockermeyer. They are also very much in the race to get the services of Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton.

Texas has also picked up a pair of hidden gems in the Dallas area for the 2021 class in Fort Worth Everman's Juan Davis an (most recently) Arlington Martin's Morice Blackwell - both players that fit what TExas wants to do scheme-wise in the future.

It's a long way to go to get to the kind of recruiting dominance Tom Herman is looking for in Dallas, but the staff's approach has certainly been noticed so far.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI