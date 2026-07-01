Legendary Texas Head Coach Mack Brown Delivers High Praise for Longhorns Star

The Texas Longhorns football team is now two months from the start of the 2026 season. Soon, fall camp will be underway, and in the blink of an eye, the Longhorns will be kicking things off against the Texas State Bobcats.

Still, two months feels like an eternity for a team that is looking to prove they belong in all of the College Football Playoff conversations. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is entering the 2026 season with arguably the most talented roster in the country. One of the leaders of this team will be quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning's 2025 campaign was a season of growth. It was his first full season under center in college football, and as the year went on, Manning earned his stripes as the starter of the Longhorns. Recently, legendary Longhorns head coach Mack Brown spoke about the expectations of Manning for this upcoming season. Brown had a lot of praise to give the Longhorns star.

The Time Is Now

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm so impressed with Arch because he will listen. He will ask questions. He will ask me questions at practice," Brown explained on a recent episode of THE STAMPEDE.

Brown even discussed how Manning is learning to become a leader with such an iconic last name in the game of football. Before he even took a snap at the college level, Manning's legacy was already being created as he was soon to fill the shoes of his uncles Peyton and Eli. However, worrying about filling those shoes has never been the goal for Arch during his time in Austin. The goal for Manning is to become his own style of player and create his own legacy.

Still, no matter what Mannin does throughout his collegiate career, he is always going to be compared to his talented uncles, which, truthfully, isn't fair to anyone involved in the situation.

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during pregame against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's kind of funny that legacy is a word being tossed around with Manning when he isn't even close to finishing even a chapter of his football journey. But there's no doubt that the junior quarterback knew these conversations were going to be happening throughout his entire football journey.

This season will undoubtedly be the year fans see the most growth in the Texas quarterback. With Coach Brown even expecting great things from Manning this season, it feels like the ceiling for this team got even higher.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.