Texas Leads College Football With Five 2026 Preseason All-Americans

Two seasons ago, the Texas Longhorns had six players named to at least one All-American team, including safety Jahdae Barron as a consensus pick and tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. as a unanimous selection.

That 2024 Texas team reached the SEC Championship Game but lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. They advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal game and fell to the eventual champions, Ohio State. However, they were undoubtedly contenders for a national title.

Six All-Americans were the most for Texas in nearly two decades, when the Longhorns had seven players in 2005. They ended the season as consensus national champions and Big 12 champions. Preseason projections put the 2026 Longhorns in a similar tier, fueling excitement for what could be another title-contending roster.

Texas Leads Nation With 5 Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF) is one of five All-American selectors officially designated by the NCAA. The WCFF's selections carry prestige, and Texas leads the country in athletes named to its 2026 Preseason All-American teams.

The Longhorns have the potential to dominate on both sides of the ball in 2026 due to the sheer amount of talent on the roster. With one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, the Longhorns have reloaded to contend for titles in 2026.

Three offensive players were selected — quarterback Arch Manning (first team), offensive tackle Trevor Goosby (first team) and wide receiver Cam Coleman (second team) — along with a pair of defensive players — EDGE Colin Simmons (first team) and linebacker Rasheem Biles (first team).

No other program had five Preseason All-American selections this season. The defending champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, had four players, as did the Oregon Ducks. The next closest SEC team, the Georgia Bulldogs, had three, tied with Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the first round of the CFP at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Manning and Goosby are returning after big seasons for Texas. Goosby was named an All-SEC First Teamer after dominating at left tackle. He protected Manning’s blindside as he threw for 3,163 yards and scored 37 total touchdowns in 13 games.

Manning could be in for an even bigger season with Coleman added to the offense. The former five-star recruit dominated at Auburn, catching 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons. He’ll form one of the SEC’s most dynamic pass-catching duos with wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Defensively, the duo of Simmons and Biles will challenge any opposing offensive coordinator. Simmons led the SEC in sacks in 2025 and was named an All-American for his sophomore season. Through two years at Texas, he has recorded 91 tackles, 29.5 of which went for a loss, and 21.0 sacks.

Meanwhile, Biles is coming off consecutive All-ACC seasons at Pittsburgh and transferred to Texas for his senior season. He was uber-productive for the Panthers, logging 183 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 10.0 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defended and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons. He even scored four defensive touchdowns.

If these players live up to their preseason expectations, Texas will be among the contenders not just for an SEC title but a national title. After a 10–3 season in 2025, big things are on the way for the Longhorns.

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