Live Game and Score Updates: Texas V. TCU - Texas 10, TCU 7

The Texas Longhorns will aim for a second straight conference win of the season. Follow along with live updates from the Longhorns Country staff here.

The Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off from Among G. Carter Stadium on Saturday morning. This will be the conference opener for TCU, while Texas will try to improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play.

The two teams will be facing off for the 92nd time, with Texas leads the all-time series vs. TCU 63-27-1. TCU has won two straight games in the series, including seven of the last nine matchups.

Follow along with the Longhorns Country staff below as we bring you the up-to-the-minute updates throughout the game, including big plays, score changes, and much much more.

Pre-Game

About 15 minutes from kickoff in Fort Worth, Texas and fans are still getting settled in their seats. Both teams have warmed up and are in their respective locker rooms.

Texas is on the road for the second time this season and first time in Big 12 play. The offense dropped 70 points against Texas Tech last week and will try to build on that performance. The Longhorns have have not won in Fort Worth since 2013 and last beat the Horned Frogs in 2018.

1st Quarter

TCU's JD Spielman ran the opening kick off to the Texas 13-yard line. Just two plays later, running back Zach Evans broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage for a 12-yard touchdown. Frogs 7, Texas 0.

change of possession

A 38-yard kickoff return set up Texas near midfield. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson got the Longhorns to the five-yard line. A false start penalty and sack on third down forced a 38-yard field goal. TCU 7, Texas 3

change of possession

TCU picked up a first down off a pass interference penalty and then stalled. Quarterback Max Duggan missed a wide open receiver on third down. Texas takes over at the one-yard line off a deep punt. TCU 7, Texas 3

change of possession

Texas got a first down on a third-down targeting call. Quarterback Casey Thompson then took off for a 41-yard gain to get into TCU territory. The Longhorns decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 to continue the drive. Bijan Robinson scores a 27-yard touchdown on the next play. Texas 10, TCU 7

change of possession

TCU running back Zach Evans moved the ball 22 yards on three carries before things went wrong. A fumble on a reverse in the backfield was recovered by Texas. The pitch missed the intended target and rolled to the 23-yard line where the Longhorns took over. Texas 10, TCU 7

change of possession

Texas settled for a 38-yard field goal after the turnover. The Longhorns moved the ball three yards on a Robinson run and had two incompletions. Texas 13, TCU 7

change of possession

