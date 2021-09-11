Live Updates: Texas Longhorns vs Arkansas Razorbacks

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns travel to Fayetteville, AK to take on a historical rival in the Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC. The Longhorns come into this after picking up a 38-18 season-opening win against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last Saturday in Austin.

FIRST QUARTER:

Texas won the toss and deferred to the second half. Both teams went three-and-out on the first two drives of the game. The Longhorn's first punt of the game was muffed by Arkansas, but the Razorbacks caught a break after it was ruled that the first player to touch it for the Horns had gone out of bounds beforehand.

Each defense proceeded to force three-and-outs on the next two drives. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson then took over once the Razorbacks got the ball back, picking up two first downs with his legs on crucial third and fourth down plays. Texas stayed stout on the goal line though, as Arkansas knocked-in a 24-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Texas finally picked up its first first down of the game with about a minute remaining in the first quarter, as Hudson Card tossed a 25-yard pass to wideout Xavier Worthy. Bijan Robinson then found the edge on the left side of the line for 20 yards to put the Horns in business.

SECOND QUARTER:

However, the Razorback defense stood strong to begin the second quarter, forcing a 52-yard field goal attempt that Texas' Cameron Dicker missed as he hooked it to the right side of the goal post. It took seven plays from Arkansas on the next drive to punch in the game's first touchdown, as Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson rushed from five yards out on a cleverly designed misdirection to extend the lead to 10-0.

The Texas offense went three-and-out once again, but weren't able to get a solid punt off as Dicker bobbled the snap that led to a blocked put from the Razorback's special teams. The punt traveled a lowly four yards, setting up the Arkansas offense in the heart of the red zone at the 14-yard line. The Razorbacks weren't able to capitalize though, as the team would settle for a field goal to extend the lead to 13-0 with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

Once the Longhorns got the ball back, it was only more of the same from the first four possessions. Texas went three-and-out again for the fourth time in five total drives, as the Arkansas defensive line continued its first half dominance. The Razorback's were breaking through to the back-field with ease throughout most of the first half. This caused early problems for Card, who seemed to be under pressure on most drop-backs.

A six-play, 53-yard drive from the Razorbacks on the next possessions was a big one for both teams, but the Longhorns defense managed to force a third field goal from Arkansas kicker Cam Little, who nailed a 44-yarded to build the lead to 16-0 with just under three minutes left in the half.

The Longhorns picked up a first down with an outside throw to Roschon Johnson on the next possession, but a downfield shot from Card to Jordan Whittington on second down was dropped that would have put Texas in prime position to score. Another Texas punt ended a forgettable half for the Longhorns. The Texas offense managed only three first downs in the first half and went a miserable 0-for-6 on third down opportunities.