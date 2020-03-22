Longhorn Fans Take to Twitter to Talk About Their Favorite Texas Football Memories

Longhorn fans took to Twitter this weekend to relive some of their Texas football memories.

The official Texas Football Twitter account asked fans to post their favorite moments.

The Longhorn faithful didn't disappoint. An obvious selection was Vince Young's fourth-and-five scramble to the end zone that sealed a national title for Texas.

Texas legend Eric Metcalf was one of the people in the majority about the great moment. Metcalf had plenty of great moments of his own to choose from, of course.

Young's special play wasn't the only one mentioned from the unforgettable victory over USC. Another fan brought up the Michael Griffin interception that took away what looked like a sure Trojan touchdown.

Another Texas fan graced social media with five minutes of the great Earl Campbell bulldozing over would-be tacklers.

Another fan brought up Jonny Walker's game-winning touchdown catch to upset Oklahoma in 1989. It was one of Pete Gardere's four victories over the Sooners as a starter. He's the only quarterback for either team to go a perfect 4-0 in the series.

The McCoy brothers - both Colt and Case - had their fair share of nominations on the list including a pair of plays that helped beat rival Texas A & M on two separate occasions.

Case McCoy's big run set up one of the most popular selections on the list overall, Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal that beat Texas A & M and gave Texas bragging rights over its in-state rival for the foreseeable future.

Probably the most creative reply on the thread was a group of Texas fans that decided to recreate Tucker's big kick.

What's your favorite Texas Longhorn football moment of all time? Comment below and let your opinion be heard.