LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Longhorn Fans Take to Twitter to Talk About Their Favorite Texas Football Memories

Chris Dukes

Longhorn fans took to Twitter this weekend to relive some of their Texas football memories. 

The official Texas Football Twitter account asked fans to post their favorite moments.

The Longhorn faithful didn't disappoint. An obvious selection was Vince Young's fourth-and-five scramble to the end zone that sealed a national title for Texas. 

Texas legend Eric Metcalf was one of the people in the majority about the great moment. Metcalf had plenty of great moments of his own to choose from, of course. 

Young's special play wasn't the only one mentioned from the unforgettable victory over USC. Another fan brought up the Michael Griffin interception that took away what looked like a sure Trojan touchdown. 

Another Texas fan graced social media with five minutes of the great Earl Campbell bulldozing over would-be tacklers. 

Another fan brought up Jonny Walker's game-winning touchdown catch to upset Oklahoma in 1989. It was one of Pete Gardere's four victories over the Sooners as a starter. He's the only quarterback for either team to go a perfect 4-0 in the series. 

The McCoy brothers - both Colt and Case - had their fair share of nominations on the list including a pair of plays that helped beat rival Texas A&M on two separate occasions. 

Case McCoy's big run set up one of the most popular selections on the list overall, Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal that beat Texas A&M and gave Texas bragging rights over its in-state rival for the foreseeable future. 

Probably the most creative reply on the thread was a group of Texas fans that decided to recreate Tucker's big kick. 

What's your favorite Texas Longhorn football moment of all time? Comment below and let your opinion be heard. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NBA No. 4 - Avery Bradley

Bradley finds himself on a championship contender this season as a member of the Lakers

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 3 - T.J. Ford

Ford is one of only three men to have his jersey retired by the program

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Tom Herman Sends First Message to Fans Since COVID-19 Outbreak

The Texas head coach took time to give back during these unique and trying times

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Plays That Defined the Longhorn Season No. 4

The Texas season might have gone much different had it not been for this play.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns 2019 Season - No. 5

Texas' season could have been drastically different had these moments gone different

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Big 12 Still Discussing a Return to Spring Football Practice

According to recent remarks from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, spring practice hasn't been completely removed from the table

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Bill Belichick Got Another Steal in Former Longhorn Adrian Phillips

Phillips is exactly the kind of heady player that thrives in the Patriots' system

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Will be the Perfect Mentor for Daniel Jones

The Longhorn legend is headed to the New York Giants after signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $1.5 million upfront

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Athlete

Texas is hoping to secure the talents of versatile 2022 athlete Jordan Hudson

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Alex Okafor Looking to Bounce Back From Injury

Okafor missed the Kansas City Chiefs' run through the postseason to the Super Bowl with a torn pectoral muscle

Tomer Barazani