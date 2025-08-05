Longhorn Network Releases First Episode of Texas Football's Offseason Journey
As training camp continues forward for the Texas Longhorns, they work to become as ready as possible for their Week 1 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.
Texas and Ohio State possess the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, on the preseason coaches’ poll, and the game should help reflect how effective the Longhorns spring and summer practices have been.
From what fans can tell, players and coaches are working to develop as strong of a product as possible before taking the field on Aug. 30. The Longhorn Network has created “Tough All Day,” a three-part series that provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the Longhorns during the offseason.
“Tough All Day” Episode One
The Longhorn Network recently released the first episode of the series to their website, a video lasting just over 15 minutes.
It starts by recapping the highs and lows of their 2024 season, a season in which they fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State after accumulating a regular season record of 11-1 and appearing in the SEC Championship game.
They produced many successes during their inaugural year in the conference, but players interviewed in the episode of “Tough All Day” reiterated the fact that they hope to get the job finished this year for the Longhorns.
The episode features the voices of several players and former players, such as quarterback Arch Manning and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., along with head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Former Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron talked about Sarkisian’s emphasis on behavior and work ethic off the field in the episode, saying “How you do anything is how you do everything.”
Sarkisian echoed this sentiment by talking about the way in which the team’s record and average GPA have experienced a hand in hand incremental growth throughout the past few years.
It’s too soon to tell whether or not this improvement will continue through this year, but their No. 1 preseason ranking indicates that at least some believe they will continue to raise the bar this year.
The fact that they chose to forego their typical spring game gives experts and fans less of an idea of what to expect this fall, but Sarkisian said that not playing a spring game allowed their fans more access to them.
They concluded spring practices with a fan day on April 26, 2025, a day in which members of their fan base got to spend time talking to players and getting autographs inside of the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
It’s unclear exactly what the Longhorns will bring to their first game and beyond, but the “Tough All Day” series provides more insight as to what’s happening on the Forty Acres.