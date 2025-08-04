Game Trailer Released For Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Texas Longhorns will start 2025 on the road against the reigning champion Ohio State Buckeyes in what is being regarded as the most anticipated and biggest season opener in college football history.
A rematch of last season's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, the Week 1 game in Columbus could also be a matchup between the No. 1 and 2-ranked teams in the preseason AP poll, which will be released in the coming weeks. The US LBM Coaches Poll, published on Monday, has the Longhorns and Buckeyes at first and second.
The compelling storylines for Texas-Ohio State run deep, and FOX College Football has kept the hype train rolling with its recent trailer.
The trailer
FOX College Football previewed the Aug. 30 game on FOX Big Noon Kickoff with its video on X.
Take a look:
Chills.
A season opener of this caliber is unprecedented. And with the turnover that both teams experienced as a result of the NFL Draft -- Ohio State had a school record-tying 14 selections while Texas had a school record-setting 12 selections -- Week 1 at Ohio Stadium will be a massive test for each rebuilt roster.
The personnel change begins at quarterback, with Arch Manning taking over for Quinn Ewers in the Longhorns' offense, while Will Howard's replacement for the Buckeyes has not yet been officially decided. One of Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz will start under center on Aug. 30.
Neither Texas's Steve Sarkisian nor Ohio State's Ryan Day has lost a season opener in their time at their respective schools, meaning that one side will be 0-1 for the first time under their current coach. For the losing side, the Week 1 matchup will add extra adversity as the season goes along. For the winning side, the momentum towards national title contention gets an early boost.
The Week 1 meeting is each team's sole high-profile test in non-conference play. The Buckeyes will host Grambling State and Ohio before entering a nine-game Big 10 slate that features matchups against Penn State, Illinois and Michigan. The Longhorns have home games against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston ahead of their eight-game SEC schedule.
With Ohio State eliminating them last season in heartbreaking fashion on Jan. 10 in Dallas, the Longhorns have an opportunity to earn sweet revenge on the Buckeyes by defeating them in their own stadium. In what may be the Longhorns' best shot at a national championship since 2005, a Week 1 victory would put the country on notice about what is brewing in Austin.