Skip to main content

How Cooper Manning Helped Arch Make Texas Longhorns Decision

Star Longhorns recruit Arch Manning's father Cooper revealed how he helped his son make his college choice

The race for star 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning, or Arch Madness as it became affectionately known, came to an end in June, with the NFL legacy making his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. 

Unsurprisingly, it became one of, if not the biggest recruiting story in recent memory. 

In fact, the entire process was arguably the most scrutinized recruitment in the history of the sport.

Luckily for Manning, he comes from a family that is used to being on the media mountaintop. And alongside his uncles, Eli and Peyton, and his grandfather Archie, Arch's grandfather Cooper helped guide him through his decision.

However, according to Cooper in a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Arch came into the situation knowing exactly what he wanted. 

“I really took the role of just being kind of the concierge,” he said. “So a little bit of a nag, probably if anything, let’s take a look at this stuff. But he was a little more mature, I mean all teenagers are immature, but he was a little more mature in what he liked, and what he didn’t like. I liked some stuff that he didn’t like, and vice versa. It was his decision the whole way and I was proud of the way he handled the whole thing.”

Not only was the elder Manning very complimentary of his son's maturity through the entire process, but was also quite impressed with the way he handled the spotlight. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-72283353
Play
News

Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Carlette Guidry-Falkquay and Priest Holmes will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jaden Greathouse
Play
Recruiting

Greathouse Returning to 40 Acres for Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Chris Beard
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Men’s Basketball Ready to Live up to Expectations

Texas basketball scrimmages Arkansas Saturday in Charity Event.

By Adam Glick

“He didn’t want any limelight on him, he wanted to stay out of the social media stuff and he didn’t want to draw any attention to himself,” Cooper said. “He is still kind of wired that way. ‘I want to play ball and enjoy it, but I don’t want to be getting more attention than I deserve.’”

Now set to enroll at Texas in January, the Longhorns quarterback of the future will have to learn how to handle a different kind of limelight - the one that comes along with being the starting quarterback at the University of Texas... arguably one of the most scrutinized jobs in College Football.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

GettyImages-72283353
News

Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Carlette Guidry-Falkquay and Priest Holmes will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jaden Greathouse
Recruiting

Greathouse Returning to 40 Acres for Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Chris Beard
Men's Basketball

Texas Men’s Basketball Ready to Live up to Expectations

Texas basketball scrimmages Arkansas Saturday in Charity Event.

By Adam Glick
steve sarkisian 211
Football

How Texas Game Tickets are Doing During Bye Week

The Texas Longhorns have some big games coming up and the prices are fluctuating in advance.

By Matthew Postins
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Collin Clay (93) hots Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) after a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Longhorns
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 9 Game Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Sam Ehlinger
Football

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Was 'Always Preparing' To Be Named Colts Starting QB

Sam Ehlinger detailed his approach as a backup quarterback and how he stayed prepared to be named starter.

By Connor Zimmerlee
marcus carr
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Hoops Ranking Revealed for USA Today Coaches Poll

The Texas Longhorns seem to have found a sweet spot in the rankings ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Confident in Big 12 Title Chances: 'We Mow Our Own Lawn'

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows not all hope is lost for his team's chances at an appearance in the Big 12 title game.

By Zach Dimmitt