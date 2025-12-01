Longhorns 5-Star Commit Posts Unreal Statline at Texas High School Playoffs

5-star Texas ATH commit Jermaine Bishop Jr. in Willis’ 38-32 third round playoff win over Forney:



- 15 receptions for 328 yards and 3 TDs



- 7 carries for 19 yards and a TD



- 2-3 passing for 42 yards



- A 39 yard punt that put Forney on their own 14 with 0:17 left on the clock… pic.twitter.com/8AzYaqAbRP