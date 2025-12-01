Longhorns 5-Star Commit Posts Unreal Statline at Texas High School Playoffs
It's that time of the year where high school football programs around the country are fighting to keep their seasons alive in the playoffs. Right here in the state of Texas, the Longhorns had a commit on Saturday who shined brighter than most athletes at the high school level.
With four total touchdowns,15 receptions for 328 yards, 19 rushing yards, 42 passing yards, a punt inside the opposing team's 15-yard line, and a game-sealing interception, Texas commit Jermaine Bishop Jr. did it all for the Willis Wildkats in their regional semi-final win over Forney High School.
Bishop Jr. committed to the Longhorns back in May this year and is widely considered one of the best athlete recruits in the 2026 class.
The senior at Willis chose the Longhorns over programs like Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.
A True Difference-Maker for the Longhorns
It's an understatement to say that Bishop Jr. is an elite part of Texas' 2026 recruiting class. The 5-star receiver, running back, and safety has proven time and time again that he's one of the most versatile players in the country.
With four total touchdowns and almost 400 yards from scrimmage, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff may have one of their most dynamic offensive weapons on campus next year. From what he's shown at the high school level, Bishop Jr. is an athlete that could be an immediate game-changer no matter where he is on the field.
In Willis' 34-27 win over Tomball last week, Bishop Jr. totaled 7 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown along with two rushing touchdowns.
While many high-profile athletic recruits at the high school level excel on both offense and defense, Bishop Jr. is so versatile that he's even made appearances on special teams for his high school during the playoffs.
The senior at Willis High School had a 39-yard punt that landed inside Forney's 15-yard line in the final minute of the game. Only minutes later, the senior for Willis recorded the game-winning interception to advance the Wildkats to the next round.
In his senior season, Bishop Jr. has totaled 1,730 receiving yards, 407 rushing yards, and 112 passing yards for 27 total touchdowns. On the defensive side of things, he's totaled 77 tackles, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 12 pass deflections, and four interceptions for Willis.
For a program that already has a top-10 recruiting class, Bishop Jr. fits right in as the No. 16 recruit in the 2026 cycle. One things for sure: the Longhorns could have one of the country's most impactful freshmen on campus next season.