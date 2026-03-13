Texas, Ole Miss Contending for 4-Star WR Recruit

Easton Royal is the headliner of the Texas Longhorns’ 2027 recruiting class, but the program is in the weeds pursuing several other top recruits. One four-star wide receiver from Texas is a hot name for the Longhorns, but they are contending with Ole Miss and others for his commitment.

A two-sport athlete, he is set to compete for a basketball state title on March 13 — and then his focus will shift back to his recruitment process for the 2027 season.

Texas Longhorns Among Contenders for 4-Star WR Alvin Mosley

Texas Longhorns wide receivers coach Chris Jackson against the Clemson Tigers during the first round of the CFP at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite previously being predicted to land four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley, the Longhorns are still working on landing his commitment. In February, they scheduled an official visit with Mosley, who will be in Austin, Texas, on a multi-day trip from June 12–14.

According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, Mosley has two leaders in his recruitment process: Texas and Ole Miss. The Longhorns have been in the mix for a while, though the Rebels have pushed hard to leave a strong impression.

Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson reportedly has a strong relationship with Mosley and is credited as the leader in his recruitment by 247Sports. The Longhorns first extended him an offer on June 1, 2025, emerging as leaders along the way.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, got involved later, offering Mosley in January. Houston has also remained in the mix and was one of Mosley’s earliest offers in March of 2025, treating Mosley as a priority addition. Mosley has visits scheduled with the Rebels (June 5–7) and Cougars (May 28).

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mosley attends Almeta Crawford High School in Fort Bend County, Texas. The Chargers compete at the 5A level, where Mosley plays multiple sports and is a standout multi-phase athlete.

As a junior, he caught 67 passes for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 190 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 carries. He even threw a 67-yard touchdown. In 2024, he had 830 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver, making an immediate impact on the field.

He is also a talented player on the hardwood. He leads the Chargers in points per game, 13.4, and averages an impressive 3.2 steals per game. Mosley is grabbing 4.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.2 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas hopes to land a commitment from Mosley as basketball season comes to a close. TCU and Tennessee are also expected to push for visits with Mosley, as is Auburn, which did not appear in his top six in February.

“Coach Jackson keeps it real and honest all the time, and he can really develop me for me to be my best, and our relationship is great,” Mosley told Horns247 in February.

Mosley currently ranks as the No. 16 wide receiver and No. 15 player in Texas in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. Similarly, he is ranked 26th and 18th, respectively, by Rivals. A commitment from Mosley would give the Longhorns a strong two-man class of wide receivers, joining Royal.