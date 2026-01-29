Longhorns Adding Two New Staff Members Ahead of Spring Practice

As the offseason keeps rolling along, so do the Texas Longhorns.

With the transfer portal officially closed and National Signing Day only a week away, head coach Steve Sarkisian has begun looking inward at his staff.

That inward look led Sarkisian to making additions who are likely already beginning to put in work.

Texas is hiring former Aggie Kevin Mashack as director of scouting

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shares laughs with actor Matthew McConaughey before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Kevin Mashack is being hired as Texas' new director of scouting, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Mashack has spent the last three seasons as the recruiting director for his alma mater, Tennessee State. Prior to that, Mashack served as the director of player personnel at Indiana and Texas A&M.

Mashack was in his third stint with TSU, his first being from 2007-2013 and his second being from 2015-2021. He was a part of the coaching staff for both of those stints, working his way up from student assistant to video coordinator to being a positional coach, working with tight ends and then running backs.

His most impressive feat as a coach was helping guide running back Trabis Ward to more than 2,400 yards and 26 touchdowns in the two years he served as running backs coach.

Mashack's first experience on the personnel side came in 2013, when he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' player personnel department. He worked there for three years before re-joining TSU's coaching staff.

Mashack is taking over the job from Errin Joe, who was hired away by new North Texas head coach Neal Brown to be the general manager in Denton on Dec. 9.

Joe himself spent less than a year with the Longhorns, having been hired from Georgia Tech on Feb. 14. Mashack has big shoes to fill, as Joe helped Texas bring in the No. 8 high school class and No. 2 transfer portal class this offseason.

However Mashack is not the only staffer Sarkisian has brought in today.

The Longhorns are hiring Matt King to their strength and conditioning staff

Texas is also bringing in Matt King to add to their strength and conditioning staff, according to Eric Nahlin of InsideTexas.

King was previously a strength and conditioning coach at Michigan State for two seasons. Prior to that, he spent five years as the director of football strength and conditioning for the UConn Huskies.

King joins the staff right as workouts are beginning, and he is likely to get straight to work.