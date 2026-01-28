Recruiting has been a big part of what has made Texas successful in the modern era, especially as the game evolves. Steve Sarkisian and his staff have emphasized the value of recruiting the best in-state talent while prioritizing players that fit the culture they want to build.

“Our goal is to combine talented, high-character people to make up our culture. That's when we're really dangerous,” Sarkisian said in August 2025 in an interview with Lawyers and Longhorns.

For the fifth season in a row, the Texas Longhorns have landed a top-10 class in the final Rivals300 rankings. Sarkisian and his staff stamp the future of Texas football as the 2026 season approaches and recruits begin enrolling early for spring training.

14 Texas Longhorns Commits Land in Final Rivals300 Rankings

Tyler Atkinson visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the final Rivals300 rankings, Texas landed at No. 10 with the fifth-best class in a competitive SEC. The Longhorns finished behind Georgia (No. 4), Alabama (No. 5), Texas A&M (No. 7), and Tennessee (No. 8).

Fourteen Texas commits landed in Rivals’ final top-300, including two five-star and 12 four-star recruits. Among the top-300 recruits, six were from Texas, while the other eight were from out of state, as the Longhorns balance recruiting top in-state talent with the best talent in the country.

The two five-star recruits include Sierra Canyon edge rusher Richard Wesley and American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell. Wesley is ranked 29th in his class, while Bell is ranked No. 32, the final five-star in Rivals’ top 300.

Wesley is one of eight defensive recruits, including six front-seven players, in a cycle that focuses heavily on the trenches. On offense, there are five players, including a pair of interior offensive linemen, while one player remains positionally versatile and could play on either side.

Longhorns’ Offensive Recruits in the Top 300

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The biggest name on offense for the Longhorns is Bell, a five-star quarterback and the son of former NBA player Raja Bell. The younger Bell was named the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and was named MVP at the 2025 Elite 11 Finals. He is known for his natural passing ability and is expected to be the successor to Arch Manning under center.

He has two offensive line recruits who will be blocking for him, including one of the biggest risers in the class. Interior offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson rose to No. 153 in Rivals’ rankings after being previously unranked. John Turntine is a top-10 player in Texas and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in his class.

Bell will be joined by a pair of offensive playmakers: running back Derrek Cooper and wide receiver Kohen Brown. Cooper is the 15th-ranked running back in his class and was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American in 2024. Brown is a six-footer, has a track background and could be a slot threat at the college level.

Four-star athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. has a two-way background, playing as a pass-catcher, ball-carrier and safety. The Longhorns may wait until the spring to decide on a final position. Sarkisian said it is not so much about finding which position he is best, but instead where he is most committed.

“Jermaine, obviously, from a high school snapshot, has more than enough ability to play on either side of the ball,” Sarkisian said of Bishop in December. “… We're going to have to get a sense and a feel for him. He has the ability to do either.”

Longhorns’ Defensive Recruits in the Top 300

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On defense, the focus was on the trenches. Wesley is the star edge-rusher addition, but Kosi Okpala is a four-star edge rusher and ranked 11th in Texas. Jamarion Carlton is Texas’ third-highest-ranked player (No. 48) and has experience on the edge but the frame to bulk into an interior role. James Johnson is a one-gapping defensive tackle from Miami at 6’2.5” and 285 pounds.

The Longhorns have a pair of linebacker recruits as well, who round out their top-300 players in the front-seven. Tyler Atkinson is the No. 1 player in Georgia and No. 2 at his position, landing 50th in Rivals' rankings. He is a true inside linebacker with standout athleticism. Rocky Cummings is a four-star linebacker as well and ranked 296th out of Carlsbad, Calif.

Texas has two players in the secondary: one cornerback and one safety. Toray Davis is the third-ranked player from Colorado and a top-20 recruit at safety. He has a multi-sport background and also played receiver in high school. Four-star corner Samari Matthews is ranked 11th among players from North Carolina and is a boundary corner with a six-foot frame.

The Longhorns also boast a nine-player three-star class that rounds out the team’s depth. The Class of 2026 is a promising group that should keep Texas’s future strong, especially after the No. 1 class in Rivals’ rankings in 2025.