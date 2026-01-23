Texas Longhorns Visit 2027 Offensive Line Prospect

Texas football has dove fully into the offseason, working on recruiting through both the transfer portal and incoming prospects.

This means head coach Steve Sarkisian and a few fellow coaches will be traveling around the nation over the next few months, meeting with high school players as they make their commitments.

Sarkisian recently took one of these trips alongside offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, visiting one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class, Peyton Miller, according to On Texas Football's CJ Vogel.

Miller Could Be the Latest Addition in an Early 2027 Recruiting Class

Miller, at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, is listed by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the No. 11 inside offensive lineman in the nation. The No. 33-ranked overall player in Texas, the Longhorns have taken an interest.

In his post via X, Miller shared a photo with Flood and Sarkisian on their visit, thanking the two coaches for making the trip to Anna, Texas.

Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian stop by Anna to see top IOL target Peyton Miller. https://t.co/uwo1AodKuP — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 22, 2026

This past year, Miller accepted an invitation to play in the Under Armour All-America game, playing alongside the nation's top recruits. One of Miller's teammates was offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, who committed to the Longhorns this past December.

Playing opposite Miller was another Texas recruit, wide receiver Easton Royal. A five-star talent touted as one of the best in his class, perhaps Royal had time to speak to Miller on a possible commitment to the Longhorns.

Miller has received offers from various programs Including Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M. With 33 total teams to choose from, Miller has a plethora of options, in addition to the Longhorns.

Texas, meanwhile, has three commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The biggest of these three is Royal, accompanied by three-star tight end JT Geraci and three-star cornerback Karnell James. If Miller were to join this class, he would be the second-highest-ranked recruit behind Royal.

Miller, though, has plenty of time to make a decision on his college future, with most teams boasting only a few commitments thus far. Currently, the teams atop 247Sports' early recruiting class rankings are two of Texas's biggest rivals, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Oklahoma tallies 13 commits, including a pair of five-star offensive linemen, while the Aggies total 10 commits, comprised of one five-star and nine four-stars. With three total commits, Texas is ranked 20th in the nation with its 2027 class.

The 2027 season, though, is a ways away and in the meantime, the Longhorns will prepare for what is in front of them.