Alabama Linebacker Transfer Drew Sanders Staying In The SEC

The Texas Longhorns lost a big-time target on the transfer market on Sunday

With two big-time difference makers already on their way to Austin, and another in the midst of a visit with the program, the Texas Longhorns are making a big push through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

And on Sunday, that push took a big hit, with talented Alabama edge rusher and Texas target Drew Sanders electing to stay in the SEC, and commit to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Sanders was one of the top linebacker prospects in the country coming out of Ryan (Denton, TX) high school, and was one of the top prospects in the Crimson Tide's 2020 class, alongside Heisman winner Bryce Young, SEC defensive player of the year and Bronko Nagurski winner Will Anderson, and edge rusher Chris Braswell.

Set to be a major contributor in the 2021 season, Sanders' opportunity was cut short by an injury, and he was eventually replaced by freshman phenom Dallas Turner.

However, Sanders's talent and athletic gifts could allow him to move around the defense, much in the same way as Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons has done this season under Dan Quinn.

Sanders was one of three major transfer target to make visit plans with the Longhorns in recent days, with Oklahoma freshman receiver Mario Williams making a visit on Tuesday, and tight end Jaleel Billingsley visiting and eventually committing on Sunday.

Williams made his pledge to USC on Saturday afternoon.

